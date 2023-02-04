Wellington Phoenix slip up against bottom-place Melbourne Victory, losing 3-1

At AAMI Park, Melbourne: Melbourne Victory 3 (Bruno Fornaroli 32’, Jake Brimmer 54’, Tomi Juric 90+1’) Wellington Phoenix 1 (Oskar Zawada 13’) HT: 1-1

A stunning free-kick and a horror defensive mix-up have ended Wellington Phoenix’s four-game unbeaten run in the A-League Men.

The Phoenix slipped up against the bottom of the table Melbourne Victory at AAMI Park on Friday, coughing up an early lead to lose 3-1.

The Phoenix have traditionally struggled away to the Victory, the last of their only two wins against them at AAMI Park occurring all the way back on April 2, 2017.

But despite their poor record when playing in Melbourne, the Phoenix got off to a positive start when in-form Polish striker Oskar Zawada netted for the fifth game in a row to match the club goal streak record.

Zawada directed a looping header back across goal and over the top of a diving goalkeeper Matt Acton after outmuscling left-back Cadete and getting on the end of a lobbed ball from centre-back Josh Laws.

Zawada joined former Israeli import Tomer Hemed in scoring in five consecutive games for the Phoenix.

Twenty minutes in and the Phoenix were in control as they looked to extend their unbeaten streak to five and break into the top two for the first time this season.

But the tide turned when Victory equalised through veteran forward Bruno Fornaroli in the 32nd minute.

The Phoenix were without their first-choice centre-back pairing of Scott Wootton and Tim Payne, and their makeshift defensive unit was exposed by the league’s lowest scoring team.

With Wootton injured and Payne suspended, New Zealand under-20 captain Finn Surman was handed his first start of the season alongside Laws.

Fornaroli drew Victory level when they unlocked the Phoenix down the right and Jake Brimmer floated a ball into the penalty area.

Oli Sail did very well to block the initial attempt from Josh Brilliante, but Victory managed to score on the rebound after the Phoenix defence retreated to the goal line, leaving Fornaroli unmarked.

A special strike from playmaker Brimmer put the Victory in front in the 54th minute.

The reigning Johnny Warren medallist stepped over a free-kick and curled the ball into the top corner after Surman gave away a foul in a dangerous area 25 metres out from goal.

Coach Ufuk Talay made a host of changes as the Phoenix tried to find a way back into the game but a mix-up between Sail and Surman ended any hope of salvaging a result.

Sail came out of his area to clear a high ball, but Surman was looking to usher the ball back to his goalkeeper and the two got in each other's way.

Substitute Tomi Juric capitalised and scored with an easy tap-in to give the Victory their first win of 2023 with a stoppage time gift.

Friday's fixture was the first of four consecutive away from New Zealand.