Wellington Phoenix seek legal advice, unhappy at Tim Payne's red card

With no further avenue of appeal, the Wellington Phoenix is seeking legal advice over the VAR-involved sending off and subsequent automatic suspension for defender Tim Payne.

Payne was controversially sent off in the 56th minute of the Phoenix’s 2-2 draw with the Perth Glory in Palmerston North on Saturday.

The Phoenix submitted an obvious error application to Football Australia, which was considered by the A-League’s independent match review panel on Monday. It decided no obvious error was made in the issuing of the red card and denied the application.

Immediately after Saturday’s match, Phoenix coach Ufuk Talay blamed the draw – after his side blew a 2-0 lead – on the VAR-involved decision, claiming the match was “decided by the officials”.

* Wellington Phoenix coach blames draw with Perth on Tim Payne's 'soft' red card



Across in the other dugout, Glory coach Ruben Zadkovich claimed Williams would have scored had he not been fouled by Payne.

With emotions running high at the Phoenix in the wake of the weekend’s draw, a frustrated general manager David Dome is calling for additional funding and investment for referees and a review of the disciplinary and dispute regulations as the club issued a statement on Tuesday.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Referee Lachlan Keevers first showed Tim Payne a yellow card that was upgraded to red after VAR involvement.

Payne was initially shown a yellow card by referee Lachlan Keevers after Perth’s David Williams went down in a challenge from the All Whites defender but VAR came into play when video assistant referee Alex King instructed Keevers to take another look.

That look resulted in a lengthy delay and ultimately a determination that the Glory had been denied a clear goal-scoring opportunity and Payne was sent from the field.

In Tuesday’s statement, the Phoenix said in its view the VAR should not have got involved and due process was not followed.

The International Football Association Board (IFAB) rules state: “A video assistant referee (VAR)…may assist the referee only in the event of a ‘clear and obvious error’ or ‘serious missed incident’ in relation to: Goal/no goal, penalty/no penalty or a direct red card (not second yellow card/caution).

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images David Dome is calling for additional funding and investment for referees and a review of the disciplinary and dispute regulations.

“It is the club's contention that there was no clear and obvious error made by the referee and therefore the VAR should not have intervened,” the Phoenix statement read.

The Phoenix say it wasn’t in the match review panel’s remit to consider whether the VAR correctly intervened.

The club believes that is the key issue.

As it stands, Payne is suspended for Friday's away clash with the struggling Melbourne Victory but the Phoenix are seeking legal advice as there is no avenue to appeal Payne’s sanction.

Dome has fired more shots across the A-League’s bow claiming the disciplinary and dispute regulations do not reflect the laws of the game.

He also wants more referee investment to be treated as a matter of urgency.

“The VAR interventions often appear to arbitrary and certainly vary depending on who the officials are,” Dome said.

“There are regulations that officials need to follow and there needs to be consistency across the A-Leagues.

“Furthermore, the appeals process needs to be revised,” Dome said in the Phoenix’s statement. “Players are guilty until proved innocent and the natural law provision of 'beyond reasonable doubt' does not seem to apply in the application of football regulations.”