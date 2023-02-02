'That ship has sailed': Ufuk Talay no longer interested in All Whites job

Wellington Phoenix coach Ufuk Talay speaks to reporters after missing out on All Whites job.

Wellington Phoenix coach Ufuk Talay says he is no longer interested in coaching the All Whites and would reject the deal if New Zealand Football came crawling back to him with an offer.

“That ship has sailed,” he said.

NZ Football have been left in an awkward situation in their search for a new All Whites coach after their preferred candidate, Canada coach John Herdman, turned them down.

Talay and Herdman were among five coaches to interview for the job, with the interviews taking place via Microsoft Teams including Talay’s despite the fact he resides in New Zealand.

But the Australian was informed in an email on Tuesday that his application to be the next All Whites coach was unsuccessful, having missed a call from NZ Football chief executive Andrew Pragnell.

Without a permanent coach in place, New Zealand under-20 coach Darren Bazeley will take the All Whites on an interim basis when they play China in two friendlies in Auckland and Wellington next month.

Speaking ahead of the Phoenix’s clash with Melbourne Victory at AAMI Park on Friday, Talay said he was disappointed he had been overlooked for the All Whites job after publicly stating his desire to coach New Zealand but believed Herdman’s World Cup experience with Canada made him a better candidate.

“Was I disappointed not to be able to get that role? Yes and no. Was there a better candidate than me? Yes there was,” Talay said.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Will Ufuk Talay wave goodbye to the Phoenix when his contract expires?

“I think NZ Football made a decision that was best for them at the time, but that’s got nothing to do with me, I was just one of those candidates and was one that wasn’t preferred for the role.

“He [Herdman] has been there, has more experience than me and has been to a World Cup with Canada, so obviously he was a step ahead and there was a better candidate.”

Talay not heard from NZ Football since Herdman released a statement on Thursday ruling himself out of the race by recommitting to Canada, but said he would not want the role if it was offered to him now.

Talay had originally wanted to coach the All Whites in addition to his Phoenix commitments, similar to the job share arrangement Ricki Herbert had when New Zealand last qualified for the World Cup in 2010.

Phoenix general manager David Dome said on Wednesday that NZ Football wanted the All Whites coach to be based in Auckland, though Talay claimed that was never mentioned during the interview process.

“I did call Andrew Pragnell yesterday and we had a discussion and went through it, and there is a desire for that role to be largely Auckland-based, which obviously doesn't suit us,” Dome said.

“We thought there were strong synergies with those roles, especially with the football economy in this country and being able to afford a very, very good head coach which we believe Ufuk Talay is.

“We haven't been able to further those discussions but NZ Football has made a decision without having an in-depth discussion with us about where that role could be based and how it could play out, except for Ufuk interviewing for the role."

Talay’s failure to secure the national team role has thrown his future at the Phoenix in doubt, but Dome said the club would do their very best to keep him.

The former Sydney FC assistant is coming off-contract at the end of the A-League Men season and the opportunity to coach New Zealand on the international stage was seen as an incentive to keep him in the country.

Talay was coy when pressed about his future beyond his current contract.

“There’s still 12 more games to go, a lot of water to go under the bridge,” he said.

“My focus is to finish the season as best we can with Wellington Phoenix.

“I’ve been in this situation before where I’ve been coming off contract and there’s always speculation whether I stay or go but my focus is with the team.

“We have a very important game against Melbourne Victory that we have to win away from home.”

The Phoenix will be without their first-choice centre-back pairing of Scott Wootton (injury) and Tim Payne (suspension) for the round 15 fixture – the first of four consecutive games on the road.