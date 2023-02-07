Wellington Phoenix strengthen their defence with signing of All White Nikko Boxall

New Wellington Phoenix signing Nikko Boxall on his move to the capital.

Wellington Phoenix have strengthened their squad with the signing of an All Whites defender with a familiar surname.

Nikko Boxall, the younger brother of former Phoenix centre-back Michael Boxall, has joined Wellington for the remainder of the A-League Men season.

It had been a whirlwind past few days for the 30-year-old, who only arrived home from Morocco on Saturday after representing Auckland City at the Club World Cup.

Boxall received the call from the Phoenix on Sunday, was in Wellington on Monday and trained with his new team-mates on Tuesday ahead of his unveiling.

He could make his debut as early as this Sunday's game against Macarthur in Campbelltown, with English defender Scott Wooton still nursing a calf injury.

“We’re excited to be able to add a player of Nikko’s calibre to the squad,” coach Ufuk Talay said.

James Williamson/GETTY IMAGES Wellington Phoenix have signed Auckland City centre-back Nikko Boxall.

“He’s got a lot of experience and he adds depth to our back four.

“The injury to Scottie and Payney’s [Tim Payne] suspension has tested us at the back and by signing Nikko we now have real competition for places throughout the squad.”

Boxall will follow in the footsteps of Michael, who played 39 games for the Phoenix between 2012 and 2015.

He will wear the No. 15 – the same number Michael wears for his current club Minnesota United.

“I let him know that I was on my way to the airport to go to Wellington and he was like ‘is that what I think it’s for?’ and we had a good little chat,” Nikko Boxall said.

“I visited him once when he was down here so I know the club fairly well.”

Boxall joined Auckland City for their Club World Cup campaign after spending the previous season in the United States with second-tier side San Diego Loyal, where he played under US legend Landon Donovan.

He played the full 90 minutes in the Navy Blues’ 3-0 defeat to Egyptian powerhouse Al-Ahly but made it clear his intention was to continue looking for a professional contract, should an opportunity arise.

He did not have to wait long.

The Phoenix have been on the hunt for an additional defender to bolster their backline after leaking 24 goals in their first 15 games.

They had someone else lined up last week but that deal fell through at the 11th hour after the undisclosed player had second thoughts.

Prior to his spell in the US, the bulk of Boxall’s career had been spent in Scandinavia, playing for SJK, KuPs and VPS in Finland and for Viborg in Denmark.

Since his debut against Kenya in 2018, Boxall has made six appearances for the All Whites.

“I feel young, but I understand that I’ve had a bit of experience,” he said.

“I’ve stepped into some leadership roles over the last few years, so I’ll bring that leadership to help the younger guys and help raise the level.

“Also defensively help solidify the back a little bit more and add some depth.”