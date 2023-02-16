Wellington Phoenix coach wants top scorer Oskar Zawada on penalty duties

The Wellington Phoenix were twice denied from the spot by former goalkeeper Filip Kurto in their loss to Macarthur FC.

A-League Men, round 17: Western United v Wellington Phoenix

Where: University of Tasmania Stadium, Launceston When: Friday, 9.45pm (NZT)

Live coverage: Sky Sport 7, live updates on Stuff

Wellington Phoenix coach Ufuk Talay wants his top goalscorer to step up and take it the next time his team wins a penalty.

That is despite Polish striker Oskar Zawada being one of four Phoenix players to have a penalty saved this season.

The Phoenix dropped to sixth on the A-League Men table, shading the two teams below them by goal differential, after failing to convert two spot kicks in a 2-1 defeat away to Macarthur last Sunday.

Former Phoenix goalkeeper Filip Kurto saved two penalties in quick succession in the first half, one from Zawada down low to his left and one from Brazilian playmaker Yan Sasse down low to his right.

The Phoenix are now 0 from 4 from the penalty spot this season and after dropping a whopping 20 points from leading positions, Talay said their penalty woes were becoming “very costly.”

Back-to-back losses have left them 13 points adrift of leaders Melbourne City and they are in danger of slipping out of the top six.

“If we had half of those we’d be sitting on 31 points and a lot further up the table, but that's in the past and it’s something we need to learn from and something we definitely need to improve on and make sure it doesn’t happen in the next games,” Talay said.

“Missing two penalties in a game obviously killed us because if we go 2-0 up against Macarthur we’re quite comfortable and I believe the three points would be ours but not scoring allowed them to come back into the game.”

Kosta Barbarouses and Bozhidar Kraev have also been denied from the spot this season and no player has been brave enough to step up again after failing to score.

Mark Kolbe/Getty Images Phoenix midfielder Yan Sasse has a penalty saved by Macarthur goalkeeper Filip Kurto.

English forward David Ball has not taken one since missing two on debut, one of which came in a shootout.

Steven Ugarkovic skied one while playing against the Phoenix for his former club Western Sydney Wanderers last season after slipping on the wet surface.

Captain Alex Rufer only recently ended his nine-year goal-scoring drought, and has not been confident enough to take one.

Speaking ahead of Friday’s clash with 11th-place Western United at the University of Tasmania Stadium in Launceston, Talay called for an end of the constant rotation when a player missed a penalty and said he wanted Zawada to be the team’s designated taker going forward.

Zawada has scored a team-high eight goals this season, all of which have come from open play.

“Oskar is our top goalscorer at the moment and I would like him to step back up.

“If there’s any opportunity where we do get a penalty then I hope he steps up and takes it.”

Talay said Sasse, who is still finding his feet in the A-League Men, had asked to take the second penalty following Zawada’s miss.

“Yan came over to me and asked to take it and said can I take it? I said go for your life mate.

“He was the one who was feeling brave and bold enough to step up.

“I still think he hit it well, it was just a good save from the goalkeeper.”

Despite their 0% success rate from the spot, Talay said his attacking players regularly practiced penalties and a lot of scouting went in behind the scenes to identify the opposition goalkeeper’s less preferred side.

“The players who attempt to take the penalties in the game always work on them after training, whether it be free-kicks or penalties,” he said.

“Players pick their spot and hopefully they hit it well, but we also do analysis on the opposition goalkeeper’s behaviours, do they tend to dive to the right or do they stay and wait or gamble and go early.

“This information is passed onto the players and hopefully they make the right decision on where to hit the ball.”

The most glaring example of a match where the Phoenix dropped points came in their most recent encounter against Western in November, before the World Cup break.

The Phoenix led 2-1 with 10 minutes to play despite Barbarouses missing a penalty but they conceded two late goals, including a stunning free-kick from Alessandro Diamanti in the fifth minute of stoppage time, to lose 3-2.