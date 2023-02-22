Oskar Zawada ends Wellington Phoenix's penalty pain to close in on 10-goal target

Wellington Phoenix banished their penalty demons when star striker Oskar Zawada converted a spot-kick to seal a comprehensive 3-0 win over Western United last Friday.

The Phoenix’s 0% success rate had been a major talking point leading up to the match at University of Tasmania Stadium in Launceston after failing to score each of their previous four attempts this season.

Two of those misses came in their previous match against Macarthur, with Zawada and Yan Sasse both having penalties saved by Filip Kurto as the Phoenix fell to their second successive defeat after lower-ranked opposition.

Kosta Barbarouses and Bozhidar Kraev had also missed from the spot earlier in the season, and Zawada said he knew the importance of Friday’s penalty when he stepped up to face Jamie Young from 12 yards out.

But the team’s top goalscorer made no mistake after accepting coach Ufuk Talay’s challenge to step up and take another penalty, burying his spot-kick low to the left and under the arms of an outstretched Young who had guessed the right way.

The 64th minute penalty capped off a strong all-round performance as the Phoenix bounced back from consecutive defeats in emphatic fashion, consolidating fifth spot on a congested A-League Men table.

“Of course you have some thoughts that you have to score this penalty because if I miss this one all the newspapers will write more stories and it would put more pressure on our team about the penalties,” Zawada said.

SKY SPORT Imports on target as Wellington Phoenix snap winless run in style.

“But I just focussed on where to shoot and just do a simple thing, and I scored the goal and I’m happy about it.

“When you score from penalties it gives you confidence. If you don’t score the penalty then some players feel more pressure and with every penalty you have more and more pressure because people talk about it.

“Right now it’s gone, no one is going to talk about it and that’s going to free us from that opinion that we can’t score penalties and hopefully we're going to continue [winning].”

Zawada’s penalty took his season goal tally to nine, now just one shy of his personal target of 10 with a third of the season still to play.

However, Zawada said he will not be adjusting his individual goals until he has hit double figures.

“No, absolutely not. First of all I told you about 10 goals and I haven’t achieved what I want,” he said.

“I’ll focus on 10 goals first of all and after 10 goals I’ll set the standards higher, but I like simplicity and I’m one away from my achievement.

Simon Sturzaker/Getty Images Oskar Zawada lines up his penalty against Western United.

“I’ll try to get the 10 goals as fast as possible and for sure after that I’ll be aiming for more.”

Zawada will have at least nine more games to add to his tally, starting with Friday’s clash away to second-place Central Coast Mariners who he has already scored one goal against this season.

With nine goals to his name, Zawada has already beaten the top goalscorers from four different Phoenix seasons.

Last season, Ben Waine, Gael Sandoval and Jaushua Sotirio only managed six each.

The club record for most goals in a single season is 19, set by Fijian star Roy Krishna during his Johnny Warren Medal-winning season in 2018-19.