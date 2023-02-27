Wellington Phoenix striker Oskar Zawada faster to 10 goals than Paul Ifill, Roy Krishna

Two Central Coast Mariners players and their coach were sent off against Wellington Phoenix.

Wellington Phoenix goal machine Oskar Zawada has put his career-best goal tally down to the faith shown by coach Ufuk Talay.

The Polish striker set himself the target of scoring 10 goals in his first season in the A-League Men despite never scoring double figures in a single season at any stage of his professional career.

He has hit the mark with eight games to spare, becoming the fourth-fastest player in club history to reach the 10-goal milestone.

Zawada brought up double digits in style, producing an outrageous spin kick in the fourth minute of stoppage time to secure a come-from-behind 1-1 draw against nine-man Central Coast Mariners on Friday.

Zawada’s 10th goal came in just his 18th appearance for the Phoenix. He is averaging one goal every 139 minutes.

He went scoreless in his first five games but has flourished with consistent game time, scoring all of his goals in his last 13 matches to sit third behind Socceroos Jamie Maclaren (18) and Jason Cummings (12) on the overall golden boot standings.

1.92m target man was not a noted scorer when he joined the Phoenix.

After netting seven goals for Polish club Wisla Plock in 2018-19, he registered a total of just five across stints at his next four clubs.

Ahead of Friday’s game, Zawada said put his prolific form down to his consistent run of game time.

He has played more minutes for the Phoenix this season than he has for any other club throughout his career.

Scott Gardiner/Getty Images Oskar Zawada celebrates his 10th goal for the Phoenix.

“I think this is main reason,” Zawada said.

“After the season in Poland I really wanted to find a club where I would be in the starting 11. I didn’t want to change clubs just to change clubs.

“If I could find a club in the summer that would help me to develop myself and also give me the time to play, the belief from the coach, that he could count on me, that was the next step, and I wasn’t wrong.

“I found a club and a head coach who believes in me and it’s working well. The club is also playing an offensive style as well which helps a lot.

“If you take my previous clubs, they were clubs that defend a lot and I had a lot of defensive work. Here I defend a lot but we have good ball possession and try to create chances for the strikers, and when you have chances you can show your ability to score the goals.

“Here I have more possibilities to score and this is the perfect club for me to show myself and I’m very grateful for that.”

The fastest Phoenix player to score 10 goals was former Johnny Warren Medal winner Nathan Burns, who got there in just 11 games during his unstoppable season in 2014-15.

Jeremy Brockie (12) and Ulises Davila (15) are the other two players ahead of Zawada.

But the former Wolfsburg youth player was quicker to 10 than some of the club’s greatest goalscorers.

Roy Krishna is the Phoenix’s all-time leading scorer with 51 goals and he also holds the club record for most goals in a single season (19).

However, it took the Fijian star 26 games to score 10 goals for the Phoenix – the same amount of time it took another legend, Paul Ifill.

If Zawada can continue to score at the same rate he has been he could have 15 by the end of the regular season.

Fastest to 10 goals

Nathan Burns 11

Jeremy Brockie 12

Ulises Davila 15

Oskar Zawada 18

Tomer Hemed 20

Shane Smeltz 20

David Williams 22

Gary Hooper 23

Paul Ifill 26

Roy Krishna 26