Late draw keeps Wellington Phoenix in strong position after month on the road

Two Central Coast Mariners players and their coach were sent off against Wellington Phoenix.

If you can’t beat ‘em just don’t lose.

Wellington Phoenix coach Ufuk Talay produced a smile as he sat down for his post-match press conference in the immediate aftermath of their ill-tempered 1-1 draw away to Central Coast Mariners.

He was a happy man after his team rallied late to secure a point in a fiery fixture that saw three red cards issued to the opposition, including one to their coach Nick Montgomery.

Striker Oskar Zawada’s spinning back heel in stoppage time, his 10th goal of the season, salvaged a result after former Phoenix fullback James McGarry scored another goal against his old club in the 12th minute.

The Phoenix picked up four points from a possible 12 during their run of four away games, but Friday’s draw against the second-place Mariners has put them in a strong position with eight rounds remaining.

Not only has it kept them in the top six for another week (the Phoenix occupy fifth spot), but they have created a one-point gap on the two teams directly below them, who they play in their next two games.

Talay has stressed all season that if his team is not going to win, they must find a way not to lose to ensure they keep accumulating competition points in what shapes as the tightest playoff race in years.

The Phoenix were not at their best against the Mariners, the travel over the past month appearing to take a toll as they struggled to unlock a team who spent most of the season half with only 10 men on the field.

But they found a way back into the game once Brian Kaltak was given his marching orders with Zawada showing off his flexibility to flick the ball past Danny Vukovic from an awkward angle off a late corner.

Scott Gardiner/Getty Images Phoenix striker Oskar Zawada is closed down by Mariners defender Jacob Farrell.

Moresche and Mariners coach Montgomery were also sent off in stoppage time, but only after the Phoenix drew level.

“At the end of the day we’re pleased to walk away with a point,” Talay said afterwards.

“We played against a good opposition, I thought we started the game off well and the first time they came at us they scored from it, but then Central Coast had the better of the game and we weren’t at our best.

“For me, when you’re not at your best I think it’s very important to stay in the game. We walked away with one point and we’ll take it.”

Goalkeeper Oli Sail was a key figure in the draw, making seven saves including one with his face to deny Marco Tulio before halftime, in a welcome return to form.

His save, diving low to his right, to deny McGarry late on, was another pivotal moment.

The Phoenix have not played on New Zealand soil since January 28 but they can now look forward to back-to-back home games in what looms as a crucial fortnight, starting with the seventh-place Newcastle Jets at Sky Stadium in Wellington on Saturday.

Just one point separates the fifth-place Phoenix and the seventh-place Jets, so a win would create some much-needed breathing room on a congested ladder. The Phoenix are also just three points off second.

“We’ve got a couple of home games coming up now, which is great,” Talay said.

“We’ve been on the road for the last four so it’s very important when we do play these home games we pick up maximum points.

“We’ve got a good bit of time now to refresh the players. Last week was shortened by our travel being delayed from a storm in Sydney so we’ll give the players an opportunity to rest and recover and prepare them well for the game against Newcastle.”

The Phoenix will be boosted by the return of first-choice right-back Callan Elliot after he missed the Mariners match due to suspension.