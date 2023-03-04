Wellington Phoenix gifted goals in nervy 2-1 win over Newcastle Jets

Wellington Phoenix strike twice late in first half to beat Newcastle Jets.

At Sky Stadium, Wellington: Wellington Phoenix 2 (Callan Elliot 40’, Oskar Zawada pen-45+6’) Newcastle Jets 1 (Manabu Saito 51’). HT: 2-0

Attendance: 6388

Wellington Phoenix survived a nervous finish to mark their return to Sky Stadium with a nervous win over Newcastle Jets after benefiting from two gifts.

After a flat first 40 minutes, the Phoenix awoke from their slumber to score two goals right before halftime to set up a narrow 2-1 victory on Saturday.

Callan Elliot scored his first A-League Men goal on his return from suspension before in-form striker Oskar Zawada converted a spot-kick to take his career-best season tally to 11.

Martin Hunter/PHOTOSPORT Phoenix fullback Callan Elliot and Jets midfielder Manabu Saito sprint for the ball.

The Phoenix’s goals were the result of a goalkeeper howler and a generous penalty decision.

Elliot seized on the loose ball to open the scoring in the 40th minute after Jets goalkeeper Jack Duncan dropped a routine catch under pressure from Bozhidar Kraev following a Yan Sasse free-kick from the right sideline.

Zawada doubled the Phoenix’s lead, blasting a penalty straight down the middle in the sixth minute of additional time.

The Phoenix were awarded the penalty via VAR intervention after Jets midfielder Angus Thurgate was judged to have handled the ball while competing for a header.

The Jets pulled one goal back early in the second half through new Japanese signing Manabu Saito and were the dominant team from there out.

Saito marked his starting debut with an easy tap-in after evading Elliot in the 51st minute.

Trent Buhagiar got in behind the Phoenix defence and delivered a cross for his teammate to put away at the back post.

After conceding, the Phoenix retreated into defensive mode. They brought on an extra centre-back in Josh Laws and switched to a back five in an attempt to see the game out.

That invited more pressure and there were plenty of nervous moments, particularly in the final 15 minutes.

Goalkeeper Oli Sail tipped a free-kick over the crossbar and watched on with relief as a ricochet rolled past the post.

But despite being out-shot 18-11 at home, the Phoenix managed to hold on to claim a valuable win in their first game in Wellington for six weeks.

The result moved the Phoenix up to 28 points in fifth place and most crucially opened up a four-point gap on the Jets and Sydney FC, who they play in Auckland next Sunday.

New Phoenix signing Nikko Boxall made his A-League debut with a brief cameo in stoppage time.