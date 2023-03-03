Wellington Phoenix exodus: Oli Sail, Clayton Lewis and Steven Ugarkovic to leave next season

A-League Men, round 19: Wellington Phoenix v Newcastle Jets Where: Sky Stadium, Wellington When: Saturday, 3pm Live coverage: Sky Sport 7, live updates on Stuff

Three of Wellington Phoenix’s best players have informed the club they will be leaving for A-League Men rivals at the end of the season, casting further doubt over the future of coach Ufuk Talay.

In a triple blow, the Phoenix confirmed on Friday that first-choice goalkeeper Oli Sail and key central midfielders Clayton Lewis and Steven Ugarkovic have decided to play their football elsewhere from 2023-24. All three are expected to remain within the A-League.

Sail is poised to join Perth Glory, Ugarkovic is being pursued by the high-flying Melbourne City and while Lewis’s future remains unclear he has attracted strong interest from various clubs.

Director of football Shaun Gill said it was disappointing the off-contract trio have decided to leave the Phoenix, particularly Sail and Lewis who are New Zealand internationals.

Sail has spent a decade at the Phoenix and is the team’s vice-captain.

“It’s always disappointing to lose players who are starting quality A-League players but at the same time players have aspirations and they need to do what they think is right for them,” Gill said.

“Each circumstance is different. We knew coming into this season where Steven was at and what length of contract he was after to start with and where he wanted to get to in his future so we’re comfortable with that one and we understand.

Daniel Pockett/Getty Images Wellington Phoenix have announced the departure of three players for next season, including goalkeeper Oli Sail.

“With Oli and Clay, we put forward what we thought were good offers but at the end of the day they obviously didn’t match up with what they were looking for.”

The departures come at a time when the coach’s future remains unclear. Talay is also off-contract and he recently missed out on the All Whites job, seen by the Phoenix as a carrot to keep him in the country.

“Discussions are ongoing with Ufuk at the moment,” Gill said. “There’s been discussions in the past few weeks and there’s discussions to come in the next few weeks.

“At some point that will become clearer and when we know what is happening we will be in a position to make some comments. We just have to wait and see how things pan out.”

Talay was coy when pressed about his plans, only saying he “can’t predict the future” and that he had had “good chats” with chairman Rob Morrison in recent weeks. However, neither he nor Gill felt the uncertainty surrounding the future of the coach had been a “major factor” in the three players’ decision to leave.

“Some players will use that as an excuse or something they’re considering but in the A-League there’s a lot of uncertainty around coaches and what is going to happen and ultimately I think players make decisions on what is best for them and their career, financially or otherwise,” Gill said.

“Now that we have a director of football role it’s not all solely on the coach who we sign and how we sign, there’s a process we go through and there’s a group of people involved in that decision-making process. The coach is obviously a big part of that but he’s not the only part.”

WELLINGTON PHOENIX Kosta Barbarouses ready to return after missing three weeks with hamstring injury.

Although the Phoenix could not provide any guarantees over Talay’s future, Gill moved to reassure their supporters that the player departures would not trigger a mass exodus.

Gill said the retention of their other off-contract players, including captain Alex Rufer and stand-out right-back Callan Elliot, were top priority and that some of those discussions had been progressing “pretty well.”

Imports Oskar Zawada, Bozhidar Kraev, David Ball and Scott Wootton are locked into multi-year deals.

“There are a couple of players we are still in negotiations with at the moment and to be honest I think those decisions are pretty positive.”

The Phoenix took the rare step of confirming the end-of-season exits in an attempt to quash ongoing speculation after rumours of Sail’s move to the Glory emerged on social media.

“We thought off the back of what has come out on the Twittersphere that it was the right time to put a line through those three players.”

The announcement comes ahead of a crucial clash against Newcastle Jets at Sky Stadium on Saturday.

The Jets pillaged the Phoenix last season by signing James McGarry, Jaushua Sotirio and Reno Piscopo, though McGarry has since joined the Central Coast Mariners.

With just one point separating the Phoenix in fifth and the Jets in seventh, Talay said the game could have a major bearing on the playoff picture.

Talay said he would continue to pick Sail, Lewis and Ugarkovic. Although Lewis is currently sidelined with a fractured kneecap, he is targeting a return in the All Whites’ upcoming friendlies against China.

“We’ve got a goal, an aim, and that’s to finish in the highest-possible position we can so it’s very important we continue to utilise the players we have.”

The Phoenix will be without Sam Sutton, who has picked up a hamstring injury, but his absence has been off-set by the availability of Jets loanee Lucas Maurgais, who was barred from playing his parent club in round three.