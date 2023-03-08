Uncapped Wellington Phoenix fullback Callan Elliot in line for All Whites call-up

Wellington Phoenix strike twice late in first half to beat Newcastle Jets.

Fresh off scoring his first A-League Men goal, Wellington Phoenix fullback Callan Elliot is set to be rewarded with inclusion in the All Whites squad to face China.

After making the right-back position his own at the Phoenix this season following the retirement of club stalwart Louis Fenton, coach Ufuk Talay said Elliot’s form would “definitely” merit a maiden call-up.

Born in Scotland, Elliot has represented New Zealand at under-20 and under-23 levels, but is yet to feature at senior level.

But a long-term injury to Niko Kirwan and Tim Payne’s return to centre-back, combined with his own career-best form, should see Elliot included as the only new player in the first squad of 2023, due out this week.

The All Whites are scheduled to play the 80th-ranked China in two home friendlies this month, in Auckland on March 23 and in Wellington on March 26.

After revealing interim coach Darren Bazeley had been in touch “here and there” during a breakout season, Elliot pressed his case further by scoring the opening goal in the Phoenix’s 2-1 win over Newcastle Jets on Saturday – a result which has boosted their playoff hopes.

Martin Hunter/PHOTOSPORT Phoenix fullback Callan Elliot tries to keep Jets midfielder Manabu Saito on a tight leash.

Back in the starting XI after returning from suspension, the 23-year-old pounced on a mistake from Jets goalkeeper Jack Duncan to give the Phoenix the early lead after Duncan fumbled a cross from Yan Sasse.

It was Elliot’s fifth goal involvement, having registered a team-high four assists.

A graduate of Phoenix legend Paul Ifill’s academy, Elliot was signed by former Phoenix coach Mark Rudan in 2018 and is currently into his fourth season with the club.

He spent one year in Greece at second-tier Xanthi, where he worked with Melbourne Victory boss Tony Popovic.

Talay said Elliot had flourished with consistent game time, his early season form giving him a clear run in the starting 11, with Payne, the only other recognised right-back in the Phoenix squad, deployed primarily at centre-back.

Elliot has featured in 17 of the Phoenix’s 19 games, 15 as a starter.

“For me, Cal has been very consistent this season. The reality is he’s had a lot more consistency in playing time as well, which helps players,” Talay said after the Jets match.

“He’s become very pivotal in the sense he does a fantastic job defensively and gets up and down that line in the way we set up.

“I’m happy for Cal to score but also he does a lot of work without the ball and covers a lot of space. Cal’s biggest strength is his defensive side of the game and it’s very rare that he gets beaten 1 v 1.

“Now it’s just about the timing of when to attack and when to support. But no one is a finished product, even when you retire, but he’s slowly growing and I think he’s had a very consistent season.”

Elliot is off-contract at the end of the A-League season and has been linked with a move to Scotland, but the Phoenix are desperate to keep hold of him and have already begun contract talks.