Wellington Phoenix goalkeeper Oli Sail explains why he's leaving to join Perth Glory

A-League Men round 20: Wellington Phoenix v Sydney FC; Where: Eden Park, Auckland; When: Sunday, 3pm; Coverage: Live on Sky Sport 7, live updates on Stuff from 2.40pm

Oli Sail knows what it’s like to be a reserve goalkeeper at the Wellington Phoenix, waiting for a vacancy to appear between the posts and a chance to prove himself.

So from that point of view, he’d love to see Alex Paulsen step into his big boots next season, once he’s moved on to Perth Glory – or perhaps even further afield.

But for now, the All Whites No 1 is focused on playing as well as he possibly can and finishing his ninth season at the Phoenix the best way he possibly can – by helping them win their first A-League Men title.

Sail has been at the Phoenix since 2014, when he came in to be the goalkeeper for the club’s reserve team during its inaugural season in the New Zealand national league.

Over the past nine years, he’s racked up 51 appearances for the reserves and 71 for the first team, making his A-League Men debut in 2018 and taking over as the first-choice stopper early in the 2020-21 season.

Now, after three years as the Phoenix No 1, he has signed a three-year deal with the Glory, who currently sit 11th on the ladder, six places beneath the team he’s about to leave.

A year ago, it looked like Sail might be on the move to Europe, but while France was mooted in New Zealand football circles as a potential destination, whatever interest there was ultimately came to nothing.

Sail spent time in Europe last winter exploring his options before returning to the Phoenix and he said that while it “hurt” going close to a move, but ultimately coming away with nothing, it was a “win-win” because he had a return to Wellington in his back pocket.

Mark Kolbe/Getty Images Oli Sail is leaving the Wellington Phoenix after this season, having signed a three-year contract with Perth Glory.

He was coy on the details of his arrangement with Perth, who weren’t his only A-League Men suitor and have also given their 21-year-old incumbent Cameroon Cook a new three-year contract this month, setting the stage for a contest for the starting spot next season.

It appears Sail might have the chance to look north again during the coming off-season and that the Glory won’t stand in the way if the player their head of recruitment has described as the best keeper in A-League Men does find something.

At the same time, if he doesn’t, he gets to take on a new challenge, and there’s no guarantee Wellington and Perth’s fortunes will be the same next season, especially if coach Ufuk Talay follows Sail and fellow departees Clayton Lewis and Steven Ugarkovic out the door.

“In the discussions that I've had with Perth, they're well aware of what I want to achieve and my ambition, but ultimately there were opportunities in front of me that I had to take and I've chosen to take those,” Sail said on Friday.

“Whether something happens in the future, I guess we'll have to wait and see. I'm not going to stand here and discuss the ins and outs of the contract and what it allows me to do, but certainly I still have the same ambitions.

“After speaking to [head of recruitment] Andy Keogh and [coach] Ruben Zadkovich, I felt like that was the place where I could progress and develop best as a player and then hopefully continue to achieve what I want to achieve.”

Sail said he understood why Phoenix fans might be frustrated to see him move to an A-League rival, but was adamant he was in the right headspace to perform during the last seven rounds of the current season, including on Sunday afternoon when the Phoenix take on Sydney FC at Eden Park in Auckland.

The club has age-group international Paulsen under contract for another year Alby Kelly-Heald is the leading prospect in the Phoenix academy, but they could look to bring in a senior goalkeeper to replace Sail and All White Stefan Marinovic, a former Phoenix player who is currently without a club, looms as a potential target.

Sail said that while Paulsen was in need of game time, having not had the same opportunities he had with the reserves while Covid-19 forced the Phoenix to be based in Australia, the 20-year-old had shown what he could do when deputising for him while he was injured briefly last season.

"I think we all saw it when he took his opportunities last year – he's a kid with fantastic potential. He's got a work ethic that I admire. He's fantastic. He's eager to learn.

“The part of me that was in his position all those years ago wants the Phoenix to give him a chance, because I've been in that position, I know what it's like and I was desperate for that for so many years.

“I'd love to see Alex get a chance and do really well. I think he will, but he's still young and he still needs some game time.”