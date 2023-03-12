Wellington Phoenix doing 'due diligence' in case coach Ufuk Talay leaves at end of season

A-League Men round 20: Wellington Phoenix v Sydney FC; Where: Eden Park, Auckland; When: Sunday, 3pm; Coverage: Live on Sky Sport 7, live updates on Stuff from 2.40pm

Wellington Phoenix coach Ufuk Talay says he doesn’t know what he will be doing beyond the end of the A-League Men season and club officials are “doing [their] due diligence” in case he leaves.

The winningest coach in Phoenix history is off contract at the end of their current campaign and while Talay is in talks with chairman Rob Morrison about a contract extension and had coffee with him as recently as Tuesday, he said it was “an ongoing discussion”.

“I don't know at the moment what I want to do and what my future looks like, whether it's here or somewhere else. That's where it's at.”

The fifth-placed Phoenix are in Auckland this weekend to host sixth-placed Sydney FC on Sunday afternoon and can build a four-point buffer with a win at Eden Park – a venue where they have never lost.

Talay sat down with Stuff at a fan event hosted by Spark and Oppo, the Phoenix’s principal sponsors, on Friday afternoon, and when asked if he had offers on the table from other clubs, he initially paused, before saying he was “not too sure”.

In a public question-and-answer session that followed, he was asked about his future plans and pivoted to encouraging fans to turn out on Sunday and support his team as they push for a place in the top four and a home playoff.

His coy, yet playful answers followed similar ones last Friday, most notably when he replied “I can’t predict the future” after being asked about his intentions.

He also failed to elaborate when asked what Morrison could do to entice him to stay, instead falling back on a familiar line, that “players come and go and coaches come and go and the club will always be here”.

On Saturday morning, as the Phoenix had their final training before facing Sydney, Talay said he had been asked about his future “a lot of times” as he mingled with fans and media the previous afternoon – “too many times, possibly”.

“But it’s a question that’s going to be asked,” Talay added. “I’m a coach coming off contract, similar to the players”.

The Phoenix have already confirmed the imminent departure of three men’s players, including All Whites and regular starters Clayton Lewis (understood to be heading to Macarthur FC) and Oli Sail (confirmed to be heading to Perth, if he can’t first find a club in Europe).

If Talay follows them out the door, it will leave the Phoenix facing a significant rebuild, which is why “conversations about what it might look like if he doesn’t stay” have already started, according to director of football Shaun Gill.

Masanori Udagawa/Getty Images Wellington Phoenix coach Ufuk Talay is off contract at the end of their current A-League Men campaign.

“There's some thinking or thought being given now to potentially where we may go if Uffie decides that he's going,” Gill added.

If the Phoenix do end up having a coaching vacancy to fill come the end of the current season, up-and-coming Australians like Talay – and Mark Rudan before him – are expected to be among the leading contenders.

In the brief period between the confirmation of Rudan’s departure and Talay’s hiring in 2019, the Phoenix’s inaugural captain, Australian international Ross Aloisi, declared his interest in the role to Stuff. The three-cap Socceroo has since worked as an assistant at Adelaide United and under Kevin Muscat at Yokohama F Marinos, the reigning Japanese champions, and could be a contender this time around.

The ill-fated tenure of Darije Kalezić during the 2017-18 season is likely to dissuade the Phoenix from hiring a foreign coach unfamiliar with A-League Men and coaching licence requirements will rule out most New Zealand-based coaches, with Phoenix reserves boss Chris Greenacre among the few who do have the necessary qualifications.

With a potential coaching vacancy looming for the first time in four years, Gill said the Phoenix had started to turn their attention to Australian and New Zealand coaches doing well overseas, as well as those who had worked with national age-group teams in both countries and those working as assistants in A-League Men, as Talay did with Sydney before moving across the Tasman.

"We have to have a little look just in case and we're doing our due diligence on some of those people as it stands,” Gill added.

Sunday’s match against Sydney will be the 100th the Phoenix have played in A-League Men since Talay took charge in May 2019, his appointment coming less than 12 hours after Rudan’s tenure ended following a defeat to Melbourne Victory in the first round of that year’s finals series.

It will only be Talay’s 98th on the sideline, however, as he was absent on two occasions last season while isolating with Covid-19 – a turn of events that gave Italiano the chance to step in. After overseeing a pair of wins, Italiano joked he could “retire happily,” but he could end up being in the frame to replace Talay, who brought him to the Phoenix from Sydney in 2019.

“Obviously Chiefy came in alongside me and I believe in Chiefy and the work that he does for the team and for myself,” Talay said on Friday. “He's my right-hand man. He's integral to what we do and what the team achieves.

“If Chiefy decides to stay and he does take the role as a head coach, if I leave at the end of the season, I'll be quite proud that we’ve progressed forward together.”

‘Chiefy’ might yet be called on to fill in again this season, as Talay has been one yellow card away from serving a one-match suspension for the past six rounds, after being shown four in his side’s first 13 matches.

The threshold for an automatic suspension rises from five yellow cards to eight from next weekend, which means both coaches will be able to breathe easy if Talay avoids a caution on Sunday, though after the way the last meeting between the Phoenix and Sydney ended – with two Wellington red cards and two late blown penalties by the Sky Blues – there will be plenty of potential for fireworks.

The Phoenix’s 1-0 win in Sydney on January 7 was their first over Talay’s old team since he took charge and while he didn’t receive a yellow card on that occasion, he has been walking the suspension tightrope since he picked up his fourth in a 2-1 win over the Central Coast Mariners at Sky Stadium a fortnight later.