Oskar Zawada had restless nights on baby watch before latest Wellington Phoenix winner

Oskar Zawada had a few sleepless nights wondering if an urgent text might come before he scored the Wellington Phoenix’s winner against Sydney FC at Eden Park on Sunday.

And he might be in for a few more as he waits for the arrival of his and wife Patricia’s first child.

Their baby was due this weekend, which meant the Polish striker was on standby to fly back to Wellington at a moment’s notice once the team flew to Auckland last Thursday.

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images Oskar Zawada celebrates scoring for the Wellington Phoenix against Sydney FC on Sunday.

While he didn’t end up needing to make a mad dash to the airport at any stage over the past three days, he was on a flight back to the capital on Sunday night, a day before the rest of his team-mates.

By then, at least, he had the satisfaction of having scored for the ninth time in 10 games to give the Phoenix a valuable three points in their quest for a home playoff.

“I was ready to wake up in the night and take a flight back and fly home to support my wife, but she didn’t wake me up, so that was good from her,” Zawada said afterwards, adding that there were times when he found himself awake and checking just in case.

“Hopefully now in the coming two or three days, once I get home, the baby will come out. Now is the time for it.”

Zawada turned his phone off before kickoff and proceeded to score 21 minutes into the clash between fifth and sixth on Sunday, when he rose above Sydney fullback Joel King to head home a floated cross from left back Lucas Mauragis.

The 27-year-old has now scored 12 times in 20 appearances for the Phoenix this season and if he gets one more, he will have netted as many times in A-League Men as he has in the rest of his senior first-team career.

He took six matches to get on the board in a Phoenix shirt, but since he got his first goal against Western United in round six, he has scored 12 times in 15 matches, while failing to convert a penalty in one of the other three.

Zawada has been buoyed in recent weeks by the arrival of his parents from Europe to support him and his wife and his father was at Eden Park on Sunday sporting a Polish flag.

He is currently on a run of scoring in four consecutive matches, which came after a run of five in five that ended when he had a penalty saved in a loss away to Macarthur FC a month ago.

But with his baby yet to arrive, there will be renewed doubt over his involvement in the Phoenix’s next match – away to second-placed Adelaide United on Friday night.

The Phoenix will head there via Sydney on Wednesday, but Zawada might end up staying behind, with a quick return trip to Wellington not as simple as it was when he went up to Auckland.

“I will speak with my wife about the situation, but I think I have to stay and support my wife, because it's our first child,” Zawada said on Sunday.

“I love football, but at the end of the day we are just human and my wife always supports me, so I have to support her also.”

The Phoenix have only beaten Adelaide at Coopers Stadium once in their last nine attempts, when they made their first visit there under current coach Ufuk Talay in December 2019.

Having their in-form striker on hand for that trip would be a big boost as they chase a win that would draw them level with their opponents on 34 points, and Talay is hoping to hear good news at some stage in the next three days.

“Hopefully things will happen early this week,” Talay said, as he soaked in a second win in a row over his former employer across the Tasman.

“I thank [Zawada’s] wife Patricia for holding on for this game.

“He was focused, he wanted to play, which was very important for us and he got his goal, so I'm very happy for him as well.

“We'll take every day as it comes and if it happens that he's not available for Adelaide, he's not available – I can't do anything.”

After their trip to Adelaide, the Phoenix don’t play again until April 1, at home against Melbourne Victory.