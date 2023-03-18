Wellington Phoenix thumped 5-1 by Adelaide United, punished for costly mistakes

Wellington Phoenix striker Kosta Barbarouses hit the post with the goalkeeper out of play.

At Coopers Stadium, Adelaide: Adelaide United 5 (Scott Wootton own goal 16’, Luke Jovanovic 23’, Lachlan Barr 51’, Hiroshi Ibusuki 62’, Craig Goodwin 71’) Wellington Phoenix 1 (Alex Rufer pen-54’). HT: 2-0

Wellington Phoenix were left to rue horrible mistakes at both ends of the pitch after imploding against the red-hot Adelaide United on Friday.

A Scott Wootton own goal, the result of an Oli Sail howler, and a miss of the season contender from Kosta Barbarouses, consigned the Phoenix to their biggest defeat of the season, thumped 5-1 at Coopers Stadium – a graveyard where they have tasted victory just four times in 24 visits.

The brutally one-sided scoreline was more of a reflection of the Phoenix’s own comical mistakes, rather than Adelaide’s dominance.

Believe it or not, the Phoenix actually created more chances. They had 19 shots to Adelaide’s 14 but they were wasteful in front of goal and sorely missed star striker Oskar Zawada, who stayed home for the birth of his first baby.

Phoenix coach Ufuk Talay described Adelaide’s goals as early “Easter presents”.

The first came from friendly fire in the 16th minute. Scott Wootton tried to chest the ball back to the goalkeeper from Zac Clough’s cross but it went straight through Sail’s hands.

Adelaide struck again seven minutes later when Sail parried a header from Jay Barnett and 17-year-old Luke Jovanovic was able to score on the rebound.

“When we played [Adelaide] in Wellington last, [their coach] Carl [Vaert] said we gave them Christmas presents. I know that Easter is around the corner and I think we gave them some very good Easter presents today,” Talay lamented afterwards.

“We were in control of the game up until the first goal, I think that was the first attack they had and then we scored an own goal, and conceding two set-pieces doesn’t help.”

Sarah Reed/Getty Images Phoenix striker Kosta Barbarouses pinches the ball off Adelaide goalkeeper Joe Gauci.

The Phoenix were given a way back into the game when Adelaide goalkeeper Joe Gauci took a heavy touch in the box and Barbarouses robbed him of possession.

But even with the goal at his mercy, the All Whites veteran could not convert.

Lachlan Barr made it 3-0 to the home team when he leapt high and put away Craig Goodwin’s corner kick with a 51st minute header.

The Phoenix managed to pull one goal back through an Alex Rufer penalty three minutes later, after Yan Sasse was tripped in the box.

Sarah Reed/Getty Images Kosta Barbarouses reacts after his shocking miss.

Despite being two goals down, Rufer celebrated by raising his finger to his mouth to silence the Adelaide supporters behind the goal.

But that was of mere consolation for the Phoenix.

Adelaide restored their three-goal buffer when Goodwin got in behind and Louis D’Arrigo squared a pass for substitute striker Hiroshi Ibusuki to finish off a sweeping attack that started from their own goal.

Adelaide’s fifth goal came when Goodwin got in behind again, nine minutes later. Keen to get in on the act himself, the Socceroos star cut inside on this occasion and curled the ball past Sail to complete the rout.

Adding to the Phoenix’s misery, on a night where they just could not score from open play despite their plethora of chances, Sasse struck the post again before the game was done.

“Did we have opportunities to score? Definitely, we did,” Talay added.

“We were as clinical as they were? We weren’t tonight and that’s why the result is the way it is.“When we get into those areas we need to be ruthless and punish teams, and tonight we didn’t.”

Big moment

In what will surely go down as the miss of the season, Barbarouses struck the post with a right-footed toe poke from a tight angle, when all he had to do was pass the ball to team-mate Bozhidar Kraev, who could have walked the ball in. Kraev punched the goal in frustration afterwards.

Best on pitch

Goodwin scored for Australia at the World Cup and has been one of the stars of the A-League Men this season. He was the chief destroyer on Friday, setting up two goals and scoring one himself to take his season tally to nine.

Big picture

Although the heavy defeat has dealt a blow to Phoenix’s hopes of finishing inside the top two, they remain firmly in the playoff picture. They sit fifth on 31 points, four clear of Sydney FC and six ahead of Western United, and while both teams will have opportunities to close the gap over the weekend, the Phoenix cannot drop out of the top six.