Wellington Phoenix travel to Australia without star striker Oskar Zawada

Oskar Zawada scored his 12th goal of the season as Wellington Phoenix beat Sydney FC in A-League Men.

A-League Men round 21: Adelaide United v Wellington Phoenix Where: Coopers Stadium, Adelaide When: Friday, 9.45pm Coverage: Live on Sky Sport 7, live updates on Stuff

Wellington Phoenix have flown to Adelaide without their top goalscorer as he continues to await the birth of his first baby.

Gun striker Oskar Zawada, who has scored a team-high 12 goals for the Phoenix this season, was not among the travelling party as the team left Wellington on Wednesday, putting his availability for Friday’s clash with the in-form Adelaide United in serious doubt.

However, the club has made arrangements should the baby arrive in the next 24 hours, booking Zawada onto a flight out of Wellington on Thursday.

Team-mate Tim Payne said Zawada’s absence would be a blow, but they were at nature’s mercy.

“His goal-scoring record speaks for itself. It’s something we’ve relied on this season a lot, when in games where we haven’t been our best, he’s been able to nick a goal here and there,” Payne said.

“The main thing in football is to try and score goals and he’s been fantastic for us, so if he’s not there it will be a big loss but we’ve got a great squad.

“It’s not even a question to debate whether he should be here or not, I just wish him and his partner all the best.”

The former Poland youth international has been a huge hit in his first season in the A-League Men, scoring career-best figures.

Nine of his 12 goals have come in the past 10 games, a streak that includes an assist in the one game he failed to score a goal in.

The 27-year-old target man scored the match-winning goal in the Phoenix’s 1-0 win over Sydney FC in Auckland last Sunday.

He revealed afterwards he had experienced sleepless nights in the lead-up and was constantly checking his phone for updates in case his wife had gone into labour.

Zawada’s wife Patrycja was due to give birth last Saturday, the day before the Sydney fixture.

If he cannot make it to Adelaide, Zawada’s place in the starting XI is likely to be filled by All Whites forward Kosta Barbarouses, while the Phoenix have been boosted by the early return of Clayton Lewis.

Lewis has made the trip across the Tasman after recovering from a fractured kneecap, though his minutes will be restricted.

A third win on the bounce would take the Phoenix up to second on the A-League ladder, level on points with Adelaide, putting them firmly in the hunt for a home playoff.

Currently fifth, the Phoenix are unbeaten against Adelaide this season. They won their most recent encounter 3-1 after grinding out a 1-1 draw with 10-men in the first round.

After Friday’s game, the Phoenix do not play again until April 1.