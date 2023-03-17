Phoenix coach says New Zealand has enough depth for multiple A-Leagues teams

Wellington Phoenix coach Ufuk Talay believes New Zealand has enough depth to sustain two A-Leagues clubs.

A-League Men, round 21: Adelaide United v Wellington Phoenix Where: Coopers Stadium, Adelaide When: Friday, 9.45pm Coverage: Live on Sky Sport 7, live updates on Stuff

Wellington Phoenix coach Ufuk Talay has welcomed news of a possible A-Leagues club in Auckland and says New Zealand absolutely has the depth to sustain multiple professional football teams.

Auckland and Canberra are poised to join the A-League Men and A-League Women competitions from 2024-25, after Australian Professional Leagues identified New Zealand’s largest city and Australia’s capital as their preferred markets for expansion.

The Phoenix got a sense of Auckland’s appetite for A-Leagues football when they beat Sydney FC before a season-high crowd of 10,000 at Eden Park last weekend.

Although the Phoenix would have a fight on their hands to sign New Zealand talent, Talay did not believe a prospective Auckland team would have to pillage from Wellington in order to build a competitive squad.

Talay has a great eye for talent, Polish striker Oskar Zawada the latest gem he has unearthed, and he said it would be an “exciting challenge” to start with a clean slate in the hypothetical scenario where he was tasked with building a roster from scratch.

If he was putting together a second New Zealand team, he said the first place he would look would be overseas to find Kiwis who are struggling for game time.

His next port of call would be the National League, where dozens of aspiring footballers are waiting for a crack at a professional level.

Then, he would supplement the squad with five imports and a few Australians, like Talay has done throughout his tenure at the Phoenix.

Stuff Wellington Phoenix coach Ufuk Talay.

He also stressed the importance of club’s developing their own players through an academy, which has been a key focus for the Phoenix in recent years.

European-based All Whites Sarpreet Singh, Liberato Cacace and Ben Waine have all come out of the Phoenix academy, with Cacace and Waine both homegrown players who grew up in Wellington.

“To put a squad together a lot of work needs to go in and hours spent finding players but I think there's enough depth,” said Talay, ahead of Friday’s clash with Adelaide United at Coopers Stadium.

“Auckland is a big city, there’s a lot of [amateur] teams in Auckland with a bigger population and that’s another pathway for Kiwis to ply their trade.

“I think it’s a good idea and great in the sense we will have a derby in New Zealand, we’ll have competition with another team.

“Having another team, both teams will have to work hard to secure players and provide opportunities but if they do things well with a good academy and provide opportunities for young players coming through [then it will work].”

The Phoenix will be without Zawada for Friday’s fixture against the second-place Adelaide. He has remained in Wellington as he awaits the birth of his first child.

Although the loss of their top scorer is a huge blow, Zawada’s absence has been offset somewhat by the return of Clayton Lewis and Sam Sutton from injury.