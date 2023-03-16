Take Five: Key questions answered about plans for a new Auckland A-Leagues club

ANALYSIS: The race is on to find investors to back an Auckland A-Leagues club, with Australian Professional Leagues hoping to hand over a licence as soon as June after identifying the city and Canberra as its two preferred markets for expansion

A licence fee of around NZ$21–27 million is set to be paid by the prospective owners and APL chief executive Danny Townsend is looking to find a consortium of local and overseas investors to back the new entity.

All going well, the new club will have a little over a year to prepare its teams to enter A-League Men and Women in 2024-25, with Mt Smart Stadium touted as their likely home venue and Eden Park on the table for matches against the Wellington Phoenix.

Bringing professional football back to New Zealand’s largest city would be a massive step forward for the game in this country, but there are plenty of questions to be answered before it becomes a reality.

Here are five of the most important ones.

Mt Smart Stadium in Penrose has been mooted as the proposed home venue for a new Auckland A-Leagues club.

Who might want to invest?

That’s the multi-million dollar question.

Townsend and APL wouldn’t have gone public the way they did this week if they didn’t believe people with the necessary financial resources were out there and interested, and many of those parties will be keen to operate behind the scenes until there is something concrete on the table.

Ivan Vuksich, the chairman of Auckland’s most prominent football club, Auckland City, and business partner Alex Sipka, a property developer, had been working on a vision for an A-Leagues team under the working name Auckland FC – an entity that would be distinct from City in an effort to appeal to the region at large. Vuksich told Stuff they have shared that vision with APL, but are unable to meet the licence fee requirements on their own, and it remains to be seen whether they will be part of a broader consortium.

Another club chairman, Auckland United’s Murray Holdaway, has significant wealth from being the co-founder and former chief executive of Vista Group, the cinema operations company which went public in 2014. He told Stuff he was interested in being part of conversations about the new A-Leagues club, but that it was too early to say any more.

Townsend was eager to highlight the potential for foreign investment and it’s also worth noting that APL has been trying to find new owners for the Newcastle Jets for quite some time now and is reportedly close to completing that task.

It’s therefore not too far-fetched to suggest it is aware of parties trying to invest in the A-Leagues who might be more interested in backing a new team in Australasia’s fifth-largest city with no close rivals than one in a much smaller market in a state that already has four other teams.

Hasn’t this been tried before – why will it be any different this time?

Auckland has been home to two professional football clubs in the past – the Football Kingz, who played in Australia’s old National Soccer League from 1999 to 2004 and were then restructured to become the New Zealand Knights, who played in the first two seasons of A-League Men from 2005 to 2007.

It has been 16 years since the Knights folded and time does heal a lot of wounds. Football has grown massively in this country since then and a generation of football fans who have no memories of either team will be the target market.

The biggest difference will be having an ownership group that is committed for the long term and able to at least match the Phoenix financially. While that isn’t guaranteed as yet, that’s what APL will be looking for over the next three months. If foreign investors are on the cards, making sure their interests are aligned with the interests of local investors and the local football community will be key.

Auckland and Canberra were identified as the two best markets for the A-Leagues to expand into ahead of 11 other Australian contenders.

Does New Zealand have the playing depth for a new club to be competitive?

Absolutely.

Take the cream of the crop from the existing national leagues, many of whom just need backing and opportunities; add in some visa players and the odd Australian; then try to lure some of the overseas Kiwis home – especially those in lesser leagues who should find key roles in an A-Leagues team attractive – and you should be able to muster decent squads.

Giving male youth a chance to a greater extent than the Phoenix have outside some recent fits and spurts will be key to increasing New Zealand’s overall depth, while the dream would be to get players like Chris Wood or Michael Boxall or any of several Football Ferns to come home in the final stages of their careers.

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images The Wellington Phoenix have been New Zealand’s only professional football club for the past 16 years, but would benefit from having some local competition.

Is this bad news for the Wellington Phoenix?

Not necessarily. Having another club in New Zealand will give the Phoenix some much-needed competition and force them to strive to be better.

There are plenty of players to go around and the Phoenix’s existing academy setup doesn’t draw heavily on Auckland, so there won’t be any great conflict there.

A new Auckland club would give football a greater profile and set up the prospect of a pair of New Zealand derbies each season, which would become high-profile fixtures on the sporting calendar.

What would be concerning for the Phoenix is if the Auckland teams quickly had more success than them and they faded instead of rising to the challenge.

What would it mean for football in New Zealand?

It would mean more opportunities for players, coaches, and fans.

Having one professional club has resulted in narrow pathways over the past 24 years and while there are plenty who haven’t needed time at the Phoenix (or the Kingz or the Knights) before heading abroad, making that first step as easy as possible is important.

The reality is there are so many spaces for people to take that step with one club, so with two, there will be room for many more, and having that second club in Auckland will ensure the pathways are where the people are.

Having more professional players will only help the All Whites, as they eye a return to the World Cup for the first time in 16 years in 2026, and the Football Ferns, as they look to build off this year’s World Cup on home soil.