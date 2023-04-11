Ten-man Wellington Phoenix put to the sword by A-League Men leaders Melbourne City

At AAMI Park, Melbourne: Melbourne City 4 (Jamie Maclaren 34’, 52’, Marco Tilio 57’, 83) Wellington Phoenix 1 (Steven Ugarkovic 49’). HT: 1-0

Wellington Phoenix’s grip on a finals berth has loosened following a 4-1 Easter Monday defeat to A-League Men leaders Melbourne City – their third loss in a row.

The Phoenix have not won at AAMI Park since 2017, nor have they ever won on a Monday.

City ensured those records would continue after Socceroos Jamie Maclaren and Marco Tilio both scored doubles as the competition pacesetters put a 10-man Phoenix team to the sword with a second-half demolition job.

It was another reminder of how far off the top two teams the Phoenix are right now, after a recent 5-1 thumping at the hands of second-place Adelaide United.

Although they still have control of their own finals destiny, on current form Phoenix do not look like a team capable of challenging for the championship.

After going into halftime 1-0 down and feeling hard done by after a penalty shout was ignored, the Phoenix drew level through Steven Ugarkovic early in the second half.

But their fightback was short-lived, Maclaren scoring his second goal only three minutes later before Marco Tilio added City’s third five minutes after that.

Graham Denholm/Getty Images Wellington Phoenix goalkeeper Oli Sail looks dejected after conceding a goal.

It appeared there would be no way back from 3-1 down.

But the Phoenix’s hopes of salvaging anything from the game totally evaporated when substitute Kosta Barbarouses could not make a rare City mistake count and Josh Laws was shown a straight red card for a high boot to the face of Andrew Nabbout almost immediately after.

The red card will have further ramifications for the stumbling Phoenix as it will likely leave them without their two first-choice centre-backs for what is looming as a must-win game against Brisbane Roar in Auckland next weekend as they lost Scott Wootton to a calf injury prior to kickoff on Monday.

Without senior man Wootton, the Phoenix’s defence was exposed against a ruthless City attack.

Graham Denholm/Getty Images Phoenix midfielder Steven Ugarkovic celebrates after pulling a goal back.

Maclaren had three players on him but was still able to get a shot away when he opened the scoring in the 34th minute, after Jordy Bos cut inside on the left and City passed their way through a crowded penalty area.

The Phoenix thought they should have had a penalty right before halftime when star striker Oskar Zawada was bundled over in the box by Curtis Good after latching onto the end of a lobbed pass from Ugarkovic.

But while there was clear contact on Zawada, referee Adam Kersey waved play on, and the Video Assistant Referee did not feel the need to intervene.

The Phoenix got their goal when Zawada broke down the right and delivered a cross into the box, but the clearance from Thomas Lam lacked conviction and landed at the feet of Yan Sasse.

The Brazilian was able to lay it off for Ugarkovic to shoot from the edge of the area, and his deflected shot beat Tom Glover.

But City’s response was immediate. Maclaren scored not long after, after Nabbout’s cross was allowed to run past three stationary Phoenix defenders.

Tilio’s third came after Nabbout sprinted past Callan Elliot and squared a pass to his teammate on the right. The skilful winger dribbled up to Laws and curled a shot past him and goalkeeper Oli Sail.

Tilio completed the rout with his second in the 83rd minute after Bos picked him out at the far post.

Graham Denholm/Getty Images Marco Tilio slides in to win the ball off Phoenix forward David Ball.

Big moment

The Phoenix were given a way back into the game when Reis failed to claim a ball over the top from Laws at 3-1 down, but Barbarouses was unable to capitalise, shooting straight at the goalkeeper in a 1 v 1 scenario. Adding to their misery, Laws was shown a red card for a high boot a mere 13 seconds later.

Best on pitch

City’s deadly front three of Maclaren, Tilio and Nabbout were at their rampant best against the Phoenix. Maclaren and Tilio both scored doubles and Nabbout laid on three assists.

Big picture

The Phoenix have got the speed wobbles with the finish line in sight. A third loss in a row leaves Ufuk Talay’s men just two points ahead of sixth-place Sydney and three ahead of seventh-place Perth Glory with three games remaining. A further four teams are five points back. They host eighth place Brisbane Roar in Auckland this weekend, a game they now badly need to win to hold off the chasing pack.