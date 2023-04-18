Wellington Phoenix to promote Giancarlo Italiano as Ufuk Talay's replacement

Wellington Phoenix have not had to look far for Ufuk Talay’s replacement, hiring his right-hand man as their next men's team coach.

The club confirmed on Tuesday that Giancarlo Italiano, the team’s assistant, would be promoted to the top job for the next two seasons, after only considering internal candidates.

Italiano has served as Talay’s lead assistant for the past three seasons after initially joining the Phoenix as an analyst and second assistant in 2019.

Italiano, affectionately known as ‘Chief’, is the son of Italian and Peruvian parents but was born and raised in Australia.

The 44-year-old followed Talay to the Phoenix from Sydney FC four years ago, where he had worked as a youth coach.

Italiano has already had a test run as head coach, stepping in for two matches when Talay contracted Covid-19 last season. The Phoenix won both games.

This will be his first fulltime job as a senior first team coach.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Wellington Phoenix have appointed Giancarlo Italiano as their next men's head coach.

“Chiefy has been an integral member of our coaching staff for the past four years and has served a great apprenticeship under Uffy,” chairman Rob Morrison said.

“He has helped unearth a number of players who have gone on to become Phoenix fan favourites, and together they have developed a style of play that has the team on track for a third finals appearance in four years.

“We want to develop coaches in the same way we develop players and it’s significant that we didn’t need to look outside the club to replace Uffy.

“We were more than comfortable with the talent available within the club.”

Unlike most A-League Men coaches, Italiano is not a former professional player.

He actually got into coaching by accident, after stepping in to coach a Sunday league team.

“I’ve always had to overcompensate with my knowledge of the game, my processes and thinking outside the box to make up that shortfall, whereas ex-players have the advantage of knowing the environment already,” Italiano said.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Wellington Phoenix coach Ufuk Talay, left, will be replaced by his assistant, Giancarlo Italiano, next season.

“I think that’s benefitted me because I don’t take anything for granted, I make sure that I’m thorough in all my work and I always make sure my work ethic is high.

“I’m really grateful to Uffy, chairman Rob Morrison and the board for giving me the opportunity and believing in me.”

By announcing Italiano’s appointment now, the Phoenix can crack on with retention and recruitment for next season.

High on the priority list will be a new goalkeeper and two central midfielders to replace the departing Oli Sail, Clayton Lewis and Steven Ugarkovic.

The Phoenix have 12 players locked in for 2023-24.

Talay will continue to lead the team for the remainder of the season before handing over the reins to Italiano.

The Phoenix have two games left to secure a spot in the finals series. They play Western Sydney Wanderers on Friday.