Wellington Phoenix star Oskar Zawada 'good to go' for pivotal A-League Men match

A-League Men, round 25: Western Sydney Wanderers v Wellington Phoenix Where: CommBank Stadium, Parramatta When: Friday, 9.45pm (NZT) Live coverage: Sky Sport 7, live updates on Stuff

With a coach in place for next season already, Wellington Phoenix can now dedicate their full attention to salvaging this one.

The fifth-place Phoenix travel to Parramatta to face former coach Marko Rudan’s Western Sydney Wanderers at CommBank Stadium on Friday night with their A-League Men playoff hopes still very much in the balance.

A top-six finish seemed assured last month but a woeful run of four winless matches has left Ufuk Talay’s men in a vulnerable position with only two rounds remaining.

Destiny is still in their hands, however.

Three points clear of Newcastle Jets and Western United with a superior goal difference, a win against the team directly above them on the table would all but guarantee finals football, giving Talay one final shot at winning a championship before he departs and assistant coach Giancarlo Italiano takes over.

Anything less than three points would leave the Phoenix needing to win their final game, against Macarthur next weekend. Although the Bulls are the weaker of their two remaining opponents, that is a situation they will be desperate to avoid.

The Phoenix have not gone five games without a win since the very start of Talay’s tenure, when they began the 2019-20 season with four losses and a draw.

Mark Kolbe/Getty Images Phoenix striker Oskar Zawada dribbles past Wanderers defender Marcelo during their previous encounter in December.

“These are the games you want to be involved in. They have a lot of meaning in them,” Talay said.

“The great thing is we’ve put ourselves in a good position and everything is in our hands.

“Hopefully we don’t let it go down to the final game of the season and we can get the job done against Western Sydney.

“The reality is we’ve still got another game after that but we’ll take it in baby steps and focus on Western Sydney.”

Crucially, the Phoenix will be able to call upon the services of gun striker Oskar Zawada.

The source of 14 goals has been passed fit to start after coming off with a hip complaint in last weekend’s stalemate with Brisbane Roar.

“He got through training this week so he’s good to go.”

The Phoenix and Wanderers played out a spiteful 1-1 draw in December after Bozhidar Kraev and Yeni Ngbakoto traded second-half goals.

The Wanderers have strengthened their squad considerably since then, adding former Manchester United midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin and Tunisian international Amor Layouni in the January transfer window.

Those signings and the emergence of Socceroos weapon Brandon Borello as one of the competition’s most lethal strikers have transformed a team best known for being hard to break down.

Although they still have the best defensive record, the Wanderers have scored 20 goals in their past eight games.

Friday’s opposition will be boosted by the return of A-League villain Marcelo after the hard-nosed centre-back was given a lenient two-game ban for three separate offences of ‘assault on a player’ following an ill-tempered end to a match against Adelaide United.

The Phoenix can expect Marcelo to try to get under their skin too.

In their last meeting he went face-to-face with goalkeeper Oli Sail and put him in a headlock after Sail took exception when he refused to shake the Phoenix players’ hands.

“If he’s getting annoyed then it means we’re doing something well,” Talay quipped.