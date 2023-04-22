Wonderful Western Sydney Wanderers wallop woeful Wellington Phoenix 4-0

At CommBank Stadium, Parramatta: Western Sydney Wanderers 4 (Brandon Borello 9’, Calem Nieuwenhof 31’, Aidan Simmons 65’, Kusini Yengi 87’) Wellington Phoenix 0. HT: 2-0

It was an unthinkable situation a month ago, but Wellington Phoenix are in serious danger of missing the A-League Men finals.

They have now gone five games without a win – their worst run of results since the very beginning of coach Ufuk Talay’s four-year tenure.

After spending 14 consecutive weeks inside in the top six, their form has taken a dramatic nose-dive at the worst possible time.

A 4-0 trashing at the hands of Western Sydney Wanderers at CommBank Stadium in their penultimate regular season match on Friday night has left the faltering Phoenix exposed in sixth-place.

A team that has shipped an alarming 17 goals in their past five games and looks bereft of confidence must now win away to Macarthur in their final game to salvage a once-promising season.

Captain Oli Sail was scathing in his assessment after the match, telling Sky Sport the hammering was “up there with one of the worst performances we've put out there for a long, long time.”

If it was not for a couple of fine saves from the goalkeeper the scoreline could have been a lot worse.

”Defensively [it is] so far from what we're trying to do,” Sail added. “It wasn't even close to the game plan.

“They're a decent side, they move the ball nicely, but we couldn't even foul them if we wanted to.

"How we bounce back from that, I don't know. It's been a pretty tough five weeks.”

Despite their poor run of results, the Phoenix travelled to Parramatta in a strong position. They were sitting in fifth place with two games left and knew one win would all but secure finals football.

But they were totally outclassed by a team that came into round 25 sitting directly above them on the table, run ragged by former coach Marko Rudan’s ruthless Wanderers across the entire 90 minutes.

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images Phoenix captain Oli Sail looks dejected after conceding a first-half goal against the Wanderers.

Wanderers were particularly dangerous down the right where left-back Sam Sutton had his hands full dealing with standouts, Tunisian forward Amor Layouni and 19-year-old right-back Aidan Simmons.

Socceroos striker Brandon Borello opened the scoring inside 10 minutes with a simple tap-in after Simmons skipped past Clayton Lewis in midfield after Wanderers caught the Phoenix on the counter, despite being outnumbered eight to three.

There were four defenders between Milos Ninkovic and Borello, and another three surrounding the Serbian playmaker. Yet none of them picked up Borello, who was shockingly left unmarked in front of goal.

It was the Phoenix at their defensive worst.

Borello turned provider for Wanderers’ second goal as Bozhidar Kraev was punished for a cheap giveaway inside his own half.

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images Wanderers fullback Aidan Simmons dribbles past Phoenix goalkeeper Oli Sail.

Calem Nieuwenhof pounced on the loose ball, played a one-two with Borello, cut inside Payne and then rolled the ball past goalkeeper Sail to double Wanderers’ advantage in the 31st minute with a composed finish.

The Phoenix were kept scoreless for the first time this season, their hopes of becoming the first A-League Men club to score in every game dashed.

Their best effort came late in the first half when David Ball slipped a pass through to Kraev to the left of goal.

However, Kraev elected for a left-footed shot and got his angles all wrong and hit the ball outside the post.

19-year-old Simmons, who sparked the attack that led to their first goal, announced himself with a stunning goal midway through the second half in a coming of age performance to make it 3-0 to the Wanderers after 66 minutes.

Romain Amalfitano lobbed a ball over the top for Simmons to chase. He bumped off Kosta Barbarouses, who offered very little resistance, dribbled around Sail and then cut inside Callan Elliot to score from a tight angle.

A teenager in his first season in the A-League was made to look like prime Lionel Messi.

Two substitutes then combined as the Wanderers completed the rout with a fourth goal in the 87th minute.

Nicolas Milanovic dribbled at three retreating Phoenix defenders and striker Kusini Yengi ran off the final shoulder before shooting between Sail's legs – eating further into the Phoenix’s precious goal difference.