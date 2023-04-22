'Men v boys': Coach slams performance as Wellington Phoenix crash to heavy defeat

Wellington Phoenix coach Ufuk Talay did not mince his words after his team were put to the sword by Western Sydney Wanderers in a result that could have major consequences for their A-League Men finals hopes, labelling the match “men v boys”.

A meek 4-0 defeat to former coach Marko Rudan’s Wanderers at CommBank Stadium in Parramatta on Friday night in their penultimate game of the regular season has left the Phoenix’s top-six prospects on a knife-edge heading into the final round.

Winless in their past five games, the Phoenix are in the midst of their worst run of results since the very start of Talay’s four-year tenure and are in serious danger of missing the playoffs after spending 14 consecutive weeks inside the top six.

The Phoenix were picked apart by a ruthless Wanderers team, conceding two goals in either half and failing to score one themselves for the first time this season, producing easily their worst performance when the stakes could not be much higher.

Their defending on all the goals left a lot to be desired but the first goal they conceded was a shocker.

The Phoenix had eight men marking three Wanderers players yet somehow left goalscorer Brandon Borrello unmarked, with too many players guilty of trying to cut off the passing channel and no one actually picking up the striker.

Talay is usually not one to criticise his own players after games, but he was scathing in his assessment of Friday’s horror show. The Phoenix have now conceded 17 goals in their past five games.

“To be honest it was a game where it was men v boys,” Talay said. “That’s what it looked like from the sideline.

“We didn’t win any of the second balls that dropped into midfield, we didn’t defend the space well, we didn’t defend one v one well and conceded a very sloppy or easy goal again, which obviously made it a lot more difficult.

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images Wanderers striker Brandon Borrello slices through the Phoenix defence.

“It’s not what we want at this stage of the season when we’re fighting to get into the top six.”

The heavy defeat has dropped the Phoenix to sixth on the table, eaten away at their goal difference, and left them facing a must-win match in their final game, away to Macarthur next Saturday, in order to make the playoffs.

Lucky for the Phoenix, the 11th-place Macarthur are the next worst team in the competition at the moment and it is a game they can still win. Both clubs have failed to register a win in their past five matches.

Despite their dramatic decline, Talay refused to give up and said he still believed the Phoenix can play finals football.

If they don’t make the top six, it will be a hugely disappointing note for his tenure to end on.

Talay will be replaced by his current No. 2 Giancarlo Italiano next season after turning down a new deal in order to try his luck overseas.

“We’ve got one more game to go [and] we haven’t given up,” a defiant Talay said.

“This is done now. We’ll focus on what we need to improve on during the week and how we can make it better.

“We lacked a bit of quality in the front third as well to be able to score goals so it’s both sides we need to improve on.

“This is done and dusted. We’ve got another game to go where there are three points up for grabs and we’ll focus on that.”