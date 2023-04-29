Wellington Phoenix beat Macarthur 1-0 to book spot in A-League Men playoffs

At Campbelltown Stadium, Campbelltown: Wellington Phoenix 1 (Oskar Zawada 11’) Macarthur 0. HT: 1-0

Wellington Phoenix have booked their spot in the A-League Men finals series with a tense 1-0 win over Macarthur after rising to the occasion with their playoff hopes on the line.

Needing a solitary point from their final round fixture against the worst team in the competition to secure a top-six finish, the team’s best player, Oskar Zawada, stood up when the Phoenix needed him the most.

The Polish striker gave the Phoenix a dream start to the match, played before a dismal crowd at a drenched Campbelltown Stadium on Saturday night, when he opened the scoring after just 11 minutes.

The early goal no doubt would have eased the Phoenix’s nerves after a woeful run of five games without a win left them with everything to play for in the final round.

Zawada kept his composure to score his 15th goal of the season, burying the ball into the back of the net after the initial shot from David Ball cannoned off goalkeeper Filip Kurto and landed into the path of the Phoenix’s deadliest finisher.

Mark Evans/Getty Images Wellington Phoenix celebrate after striker Oskar Zawada' scored an early goal against Macarthur.

Kurto was taken out of play after making the first-up save but with no defenders applying any pressure, Zawada was given ample time to pick his spot between the defenders stationed on the goal line.

The opportunity was created after Steven Ugarkovic out jumped a Macarthur player in midfield, allowing the Phoenix to reclaim possession following an Oli Sail goal kick.

Yan Sasse dribbled forward, leaving Kearyn Baccus in his wake, before threading a pass between Macarthur’s centre-backs for Ball to run onto.

Kurto was quick off his line and managed to close the Englishman down, but the rebound fell kindly to the Phoenix’s top scorer to the right of goal.

Zawada swivelled on the ball before putting his laces through it.

Mark Evans/Getty Images Phoenix forward Kosta Barbarouses skips clear of the Macarthur defence.

When it struck the back of the net, Zawada scooted away and punched the air in celebration.

The Phoenix were unable to add to their lead once they hit the front.

Right-back Callan Elliot saw a shot saved by Kurto after a rare foray into the penalty area, while Kosta Barbarouses hooked a volley narrowly wide of the goal from a corner-kick.

Zawada has never scored more than one goal in a game and he blew a fantastic opportunity in the 61st minute when Sasse put him through on goal and he sent his shot wide.

Incredibly, he missed an absolute sitter in the final minute. Substitute Bozhidar Kraev whipped in a cross from the left which evaded Kurto’s grasp and landed at the feet of Zawada but with the goal at his mercy he somehow failed to get a touch to it.

Luckily for the Phoenix the game was already in the bag.

Only needing a draw, the Phoenix were happy to concede the majority of possession to Macarthur once they went ahead, sitting back and trying to hit the opposition on the counter.

But that did invite the pressure and there were a few nervous moments, especially in the first half.

However, the Phoenix’s defence held strong. Captain Alex Rufer and Scott Wootton both put their bodies on the line to make last-ditch blocks.

Sail made three saves but was never really troubled.

Macarthur’s best chance came midway through the second half when a cross fell to an unmarked Jake Holman at the far post but the midfielder skied his shot off above the bar.

The Phoenix brought on an additional defender in Josh Laws and played with a back five for the final 25 minutes to see the game out.

It was not a performance that will strike fear into any of the other top-six teams. But it was enough to keep them in the hunt.

Big moment

The Phoenix could not have asked for a better start. They hit the front after just 11 minutes, after the ball fell kindly to their top scorer Zawada when Kurto saved the initial shot from Ball. If there was one player you would want the ball to fall to it’s Zawada, who bagged his 15th goal of the campaign.

Best on pitch

Captain Rufer led the way for the Phoenix after being reinstated into the starting lineup. The central midfielder brought some much-needed defensive stability to a team that had leaked 17 goals in their previous five goals, helping them register their first clean sheet since March 12.

Big picture

The Phoenix have claimed the final spot in the top six after finishing on 35 points. They will now travel to Adelaide United and play their elimination final on Friday night. The Phoenix’s last visit to Coopers Stadium was memorable for all the wrong reasons. Their 5-1 defeat was their heaviest of their 26-game season.