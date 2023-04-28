Time ticking on Ufuk Talay's tenure as Wellington Phoenix fight to save season

A-League Men, round 26: Macarthur v Wellington Phoenix Where: Campbelltown Stadium, Campbelltown When: Saturday, 7pm Coverage: Live on Sky Sport 7, updates on Stuff

Ufuk Talay may have decided his future lies elsewhere, but he is not ready to blow fulltime on his tenure as Wellington Phoenix coach to end just yet.

But that could be the consequence if the Phoenix fail to win their final round match, away to bottom-place Macarthur at Campbelltown Stadium on Saturday night.

A woeful run of five games without a win has left the sixth-place Phoenix’s season on a knife edge with only one game to go before the A-League Men finals series.

Needing a top-six finish to carry on and play finals football, the equation is fairly simple: Win or draw and the Phoenix are in. Lose and they run the risk of missing out.

With a three-point advantage over the chasing pack, a loss may not be fatal, but the Phoenix will be desperate to avoid a scenario where they are relying on other results to go their way.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Phoenix coach Ufuk Talay’s time in the hot seat could be over if they do not get a result against Macarthur.

“I always want to finish on a high, wherever you end up at the end of the season,” said Talay, who firmly believed his team was “definitely” top-six material.

“For us, the great thing is it’s still in our hands to make the top six.

“I think we’ve shown that during the season. We’ve got the points on the table and it’s in our hands to get that spot.

“I don’t look at this as my last game because I know the group is good enough to get to where we need to get to.”

After spending 15 consecutive weeks inside the top six, it would be an incredibly disappointing note for Talay’s tenure to finish on if they were to slip up now.

In the eyes of many, the former Sydney FC assistant is the best coach the Phoenix have ever had.

Although a playoff win remains elusive, Talay boasts a better win percentage than his predecessors and guided the team to their best-ever regular season finish, when they finished third in 2019-20.

The Phoenix made the top six twice in his first three years in charge, despite dealing with the enormous challenge of being outside New Zealand during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

This season has been the first ‘normal’ season Talay has experienced as a head coach.

Failure to make the playoffs would tarnish his legacy and jeopardise his future job prospects, having rejected a new deal with the Phoenix to try his luck overseas.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Wellington’s Polish striker Oskar Zawada is closed down by compatriot Filip Kurto during a previous clash against Macarthur.

“Obviously people want to employ coaches that are doing well,” Talay admitted.

“I think during my tenure here we’ve been pretty consistent, we’ve had a tough two seasons based away from home, and we missed out on the top six one season by a point, which was disappointing.

“Last year we made the six in tough circumstances but one thing I’ve never done is make up excuses.”

In an attempt to lift morale after a five-game winless stretch, Talay said the Phoenix squad held a conference this week, where they cleared the air. The discussion was led by the players themselves.

“We had a nice meeting at the start of the week with the players … and we got them to confront each other and tell them about their strengths and what they can improve on.

“I think it’s nice coming from their teammate rather than the coach at times, which was a little eye-opening for players.”

Although they only need a draw against Macarthur, Talay said the Phoenix are going to Campbelltown with a positive mindset and would play to win the game.

The Phoenix will be close to full-strength for the match. Injured midfielder Ben Old is the only player not available for selection.

Helping the Phoenix’s cause, Macarthur without talisman and former Phoenix star Ulises Davila due to a season-ending injury.

The Bulls are the only team in worse form than the Phoenix. They have not won in six games and sit bottom of the table.

“I know they will not be happy with where they’re sitting at the moment, I’m sure they don’t want to finish bottom of the table and end their season in that way,” Talay said.

“I’m expecting them to come out and try to play and win as well, so it’s important we go with the mindset to try and win and as the game goes we’ll manage it.”