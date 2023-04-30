Wellington Phoenix to meet Adelaide United in A-League Men elimination final

A-League Men, elimination final: Adelaide United v Wellington Phoenix Where: Coopers Stadium, Adelaide When: Friday, 9.45pm (NZT) Coverage: Live on Sky Sport 7, updates on Stuff

Wellington Phoenix’s reward for qualifying for the A-League Men finals series? A return to the scene of their heaviest defeat of the season.

The Phoenix have landed a date with Adelaide United at Coopers Stadium on Friday night in the first round of the playoffs after clinching sixth spot by grinding out an ugly 1-0 win over Macarthur.

Oskar Zawada scored the game’s only goal in the 11th minute, taking his overall season tally to 15, after the ball fell kindly to the Polish striker following a save from goalkeeper Filip Kurto.

The Phoenix did what they needed to from there, managing the game by sitting back and defending their lead.

“I was very happy with the attitude and the desperation and the willingness to do the work to get the outcome we needed,” coach Ufuk Talay said.

After finding the back of the net for the 15th time in 25 appearances, Zawada looms as the key to beating Adelaide, and crucially he does not carry the scars from their crushing 5-1 defeat to the Reds two months ago.

Mark Evans/Getty Images Wellington Phoenix striker Oskar Zawada scored the match-winner against Macarthur.

The Phoenix’s gun goal-scorer missed their last visit to South Australia on March 12.

He stayed back in Wellington as he awaited the birth of his first son Leo and was sorely missed.

“He’s very important to us,” Talay added.

“He’s integral to the way we play. It's not just what he does with the ball and the goals he scores to win games, it’s what he does off the ball that’s very important as well for the team.

“Everyone plays their part, we just put them in the right areas to use their best attributes, and he’s certainly doing that.”

The Phoenix actually out-shot Adelaide 19-14 when they lost 5-1, which was an incredible stat given how lopsided the scoreline was.

But were left to rue some costly misses, including an absolute sitter from Kosta Barbarouses.

The four-time A-League winner robbed the ball off goalkeeper Joe Guaci, only to hit the ball post with the goal at his mercy.

Despite the unhappy memories of their last visit, Talay said the Phoenix would travel to Adelaide with nothing to fear.

“I thought we played some good football but we just didn’t capitalise on the chances we created.

Sarah Reed/Getty Images Phoenix players, including midfielder Steven Ugarkovic, centre, look dejected after conceding a goal against Adelaide.

“They’re a team that plays very open football and we saw that in their last game against Central Coast. They capitalised on those moments, so there are strengths and weaknesses we need to stop and exploit.

“We’ll prepare the boys with a good frame of mind and make sure they’re fresh and ready to go.”

Friday’s elimination final will be the fourth meeting between the Phoenix and Adelaide this season.

They played out a 1-1 draw at Sky Stadium in the first round after Phoenix midfielder Yan Sasse was shown an early red card on debut.

Adelaide forward Ben Halloran saw red in their second clash, which the Phoenix won 3-1 also in Wellington.

Although Adelaide finished third to earn hosting rights and will be heavy favourites to beat the Phoenix on their own turf, their form has taken a nosedive in recent weeks.

Like the Phoenix, the Reds have only won one of their past five games and they should be hurting after being hammered 4-1 by Central Coast Mariners at home in their final round fixture.

The result saw them miss out on direct qualification for the semifinals.

Scheduled to play on Friday, the quick turnaround between matches will be problematic for the Phoenix.

They usually travel to Adelaide two days before a match due to the longer travel time, needing to take two flights.

After returning home on Sunday, the Phoenix will only have three days at home.

They will attend their end of season awards on Tuesday before dashing back across the Tasman on Wednesday to prepare for their biggest game of the season.

If the Phoenix beat Adelaide, they will advance to a home-and-away semifinal against premiers Melbourne City, guaranteeing another game in Wellington.

It has been 11 years since the Phoenix last won a playoff game.