The painful A-League Men playoffs run the Wellington Phoenix are hoping to end

Wellington Phoenix star Oskar Zawada says he almost signed for a club in Germany.

Question: Which A-Leagues club is the only one that hasn’t won anything?

Answer: Wellington Phoenix.

Question: Which A-Leagues club has the longest run without a playoff win in the history of the competition?

Answer: Wellington Phoenix – right now

Their quest to change those two answers starts on Friday night in South Australia against Adelaide United at Coopers Stadium.

It’s the fourth time the Phoenix have made the top six in A-League Men in the past five years and the third time they’ve got there under departing coach Ufuk Talay.

But after winning three of their first five playoff matches, they’ve lost their last five – some in painful fashion.

The Phoenix have now gone 11 years without a playoff win, with the Central Coast Mariners’ current nine-year run the next longest and the Newcastle Jets’ eight-year run from 2010 to 2018 the longest after that.

With Western United winning the grand final and the Championship last year in their third season and Macarthur FC winning the Australia Cup last year at the start of their third season, the Phoenix are the only club not to have claimed any of the three prizes on offer to A-League Men teams.

The other is the Premiership, for finishing first on the ladder at the end of the regular season.

Here’s how their finals series record stacks up, starting with their golden run in 2010 and finishing with the painful run of losses they’re looking to end this Friday.

Photosport The Wellington Phoenix celebrate their penalty shoout win over Perth Glory in the first A-Leagues final series match in 2010.

2010

Wellington Phoenix 1 (Chris Greenacre 37’) Perth Glory 1 (Scott Neville 67’) after extra time. HT: 1-0; FT: 1-1

Wellington Phoenix won penalty shootout 4-2

As the shirts produced by the Yellow Fever fan group proudly stated – your first time is always special. Goalkeeper Liam Reddy became the hero for the home fans in the 24,267-strong crowd when he saved two Perth spot kicks, before Adrian Caceres put the decisive one into the back of the net.

Dave Lintott/Photosport Wellington Phoenix forward Paul Ifill celebrates his goal in their playoff win over Newcastle Jets in 2010.

Wellington Phoenix 3 (Tim Brown 33’, Paul Ifill 105’+1, Eugene Dadi 115’) Newcastle Jets 1 (Matt Thompson 20’) after extra time. HT: 1-1; FT: 1-1

A crowd of 32,792 flocked to Sky Stadium the following week, where Paul Ifill scored the go-ahead goal just before halftime in extra time then somehow found the strength to run the length of the pitch to celebrate with the Yellow Fever.

Sydney FC 4 (Chris Payne 21’ 31’, Alex Brosque 63’, Mark Bridge 71’) Wellington Phoenix 2 (Andrew Durante 27’, Eugene Dadi 81’). HT: 2-1

Captain Andrew Durante scored a rare goal to pull the Phoenix back level just before the half-hour mark, but when Sydney forward Chris Payne scored a goal with his hand soon after, it was clear their fairytale run was coming to an end. The nature of Sydney’s second still makes Phoenix fans feel sick 13 years later.

2010-11

Adelaide United 1 (Travis Dodd 70’) Wellington Phoenix 0. HT: 0-0

This week’s trip to Adelaide isn’t the first the Phoenix have made for a finals series match. Twelve years ago a Travis Dodd goal was the difference, on a night where Paul Ifill made his return from the long injury layoff that gave fan their first glimpse of Marco Rojas’ potential.

Justin Arthur/Photosport Wellington Phoenix players celebrate Paul Ifill’s goal in their 2012 elimination final win over Sydney FC.

2011-12

Wellington Phoenix 3 (Tim Brown 47’, Ben Sigmund 78’, Paul Ifill pen 86’) Sydney FC 2 (Joel Chianese 79’ 83’). HT: 1-0

The Phoenix made the top six for the third season in a row under Ricki Herbert in 2012 – a feat they haven’t repeated in the 11 years since. When Ben Sigmund scored with just over 10 minutes to play at Sky Stadium, they looked to be cruising to a win, only for Joel Chianese to score twice in the space of four minutes to tie things up. Fortunately Ifill kept calm under pressure when presented with a penalty to restore the Phoenix’s advantage.

Theron Kirkman/Photosport Wellington Phoenix's Daniel walks off the ground after losing to Perth Glory in a minor semifinal in 2012.

Perth Glory 3 (Bas van den Brink 12’, Billy Mehmet 71’, Todd Howarth 111’) Wellington Phoenix 2 (Chris Greenacre 46’, Manny Muscat 54’) after extra time. HT: 1-0; FT: 2-2

After making the long trip to Perth for a minor semifinal, the Phoenix scored twice in eight second-half minutes to take the lead, but ultimately ran out of puff in a match where they were outshot 23 to 7.

Marty Melville/Photosport Wellington Phoenix captain Andrew Durante sits dejected after his side’s elimination final loss to Melbourne City in 2015.

2015

Melbourne City 2 (Joshua Kennedy 61’, Own goal 72’) Wellington Phoenix 0. HT: 0-0

The Phoenix hit new heights when they finished fourth at the end of the 2014-15 regular season under Ernie Merrick, going on seven and six-match unbeaten runs thanks to a hot run of form from Australian forward Nathan Burns. But after they only won one of their final five matches, it wasn’t a great surprise when Melbourne City came to town and ended their playoff run immediately.

Luke Hemer/Photosport Wellington Phoenix team-mates Michal Kopzcynski and Alex Rufer react after their elimination final loss to Melbourne Victory in 2019.

2019

Melbourne Victory 3 (Georg Niedermeier 42’, Ola Toivonen 53’, Kosta Barbarouses 71’) Wellington Phoenix 1 (Roy Krishna 64’). HT: 1-0

The four years between finals appearances were four of the bleaker years in Phoenix history, including the nadir under Darije Kalezić in 2017-18. Mark Rudan got them firing again the following season, but confirmation of his departure after one season came as the team stumbled down the stretch, losing three of their final four regular season matches. Roy Krishna got them back in the contest in what turned out to be his final Phoenix match, but former player Kosta Barbarouses sealed their fate seven minutes later.

Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images Wellington Phoenix captain Steven Taylor was left dejected after their elimination final loss to Perth Glory in 2020 – a match they would have hosted if not for the Covid-19 pandemic.

2020

Perth Glory 1 (Joel Chianese 18’) Wellington Phoenix 0. HT: 1-0

Another season, another late stumble. When the 2019-20 season resumed after a four-month hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Phoenix managed one win in six matches while losing striker Gary Hooper and defender Tim Payne to injury. They nevertheless achieved a record third-place finish, but border closures meant they didn’t get the reward of a home final and while they had chance after chance in this narrow defeat, they couldn’t find the back of the net.

Mike Owen/Getty Images Wellington Phoenix players take in their elimination final loss to eventual champions Western United last season.

2022

Western United 1 (Aleksandar Prijović 10’) Wellington Phoenix 0. HT: 1-0

The Phoenix had only lost to Western United once in nine meetings before their elimination final last year, where they fell behind inside the opening 20 minutes of a playoff match for the second time under Talay. Goalkeeper Jamie Young pulled off a crucial save to deny James McGarry an equaliser and the result became more painful a few weeks later, when Western United went on and won the Championship in their third season.

2023

Adelaide United ? Wellington Phoenix ?

A sixth chance at a fourth A-League Men playoff win awaits at Coopers Stadium on Friday night, as Talay’s four-year stint at the helm of the Phoenix approaches its end.

If the Phoenix do win, they will then face Melbourne City in a two-legged home-and-away semifinal, which will bring finals series football back to Wellington for the first time in eight years.