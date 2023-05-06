Defender has night to forget as Wellington Phoenix trip up in A-League Men playoff

Wellington Phoenix only had themselves to blame for their season-ending defeat to Adelaide United in Friday night’s A-League Men elimination final.

The Phoenix lost the match 2-0 after Adelaide’s main man Craig Goodwin starred with two goals – one in either half.

Playing in front of their own fans at Coopers Stadium, Adelaide were the better team across the 90 minutes.

They created 17 chances to the Phoenix’s 10 and had five shots on target to the Phoenix’s two.

But their two goals came directly from defensive mistakes, which should make the defeat sting even more for departing Phoenix coach Ufuk Talay.

Right-back Callan Elliot had the unenviable task of marking Goodwin, arguably the A-League Men’s best player, and he was at fault for both goals.

Elliot has enjoyed a breakout season for the Phoenix, and was recently rewarded with a maiden All Whites call-up.

Sarah Reed/Getty Images Adelaide winger Craig Goodwin, left, cuts inside Phoenix fullback Callan Elliot.

But the 23-year-old had a game to forget against Adelaide, unable to contain the unstoppable Goodwin.

Adelaide’s opening goal came in the 19th minute when Elliot failed to deal with a cross from Louis D’Arrigo and nodded it right at Goodwin's feet.

Goodwin produced some fancy footwork to beat Elliot before cutting inside and bending a shot off his weaker right foot past goalkeeper Oli Sail.

Adelaide’s second goal came from a 67th minute penalty.

Elliot got himself in a tangle and tripped up Goodwin in the box after excitement machine Nestory Irankunda exploded down the pitch and released his captain following a Phoenix corner.

Goodwin blasted his penalty straight down the middle to win the game.

Mark Brake/Getty Images Adelaide United captain Craig Goodwin celebrates after scoring against the Phoenix.

“It was a silly challenge we didn’t need to make,” a frustrated Talay said after the game.

“We just needed to stand up. We spoke about how Craig loves to cut onto his right and cut back onto his left and that’s how he scored the first goal and that’s how we got the penalty for the second goal.

“The information was there for the players but we just didn’t deal with the situation in those two moments.

“Two mistakes cost us two goals.”

Talay was also irked by left-back Lucas Mauragis’s lack of desperation on defence.

Mauragis had the opportunity to foul Irankunda on halfway but was brushed off by the 17-year-old substitute.

Moments earlier, Irankunda tried to escape down the right wing but Bozhidar Kraev took one for the team and shouldered him off the ball.

Kraev was shown a yellow card for his troubles, but at least it stopped the attack.

“To concede the second goal the way we did is very disappointing,” Talay added.

“From our attacking set-piece we have an opportunity to kill the game in the opposition half and we don’t, and it ends up being a penalty and we concede the second goal and it becomes a lot more difficult.”

The Phoenix had a fantastic chance to pull a goal back in first-half stoppage time but captain Alex Rufer was denied by the post following a corner.

Once Adelaide doubled their lead, there was no way back for the Phoenix.