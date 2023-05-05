Wellington Phoenix women to have third coach in as many seasons as Natalie Lawrence leaves

Wellington Phoenix’s A-League Women coach Natalie Lawrence is not seeking reappointment for a second season.

The Wellington Phoenix women will have a third coach in as many seasons, with incumbent Natalie Lawrence choosing not to seek reappointment.

Lawrence was an assistant to Gemma Lewis in the club’s first season in A-League Women, then stepped up when Lewis left for a job with the Wales Football Association last year.

The Phoenix women have finished last in their first two campaigns, winning two of their 14 matches in 2021-22 and three of 18 – while drawing four others – in 2022-23.

Lawrence said her decision “to move on from the ongoing process” around the appointment of a coach for 2023-24 “was a hard one, that was made due to my own personal circumstances”.

“I want to thank the club for giving me the opportunity to help bring professional women’s football to Aotearoa.

“And I would like to thank the players for their loyalty and support. I wish them and the club nothing but success as I now become their number one fan.”

Lawrence, like Lewis, came to the Phoenix from New Zealand Football, with the country’s only professional club and the game’s local governing body working together during its first two A-League Women campaigns.

Funding for the team had been provided by NZ Football via Sport NZ in the leadup to this year’s Fifa Women’s World Cup, being co-hosted by New Zealand and Australia.

The 2023-24 campaign will be the first where the Phoenix have sole charge.

The club has also been hampered by restrictions around squad composition imposed by Football Australia to prevent them from becoming a shadow Football Ferns team ahead of the World Cup, which it is hoping will now be lifted.

Phoenix director of football Shaun Gill thanked Lawrence for her contribution to the club.

“Nat has played a major role in establishing the first professional women’s football team in Aotearoa, initially as an assistant and then as head coach.

“She has also helped develop players who will undoubtedly be Football Ferns for years to come.

“Naturally we are disappointed Nat has decided not to seek reappointment, but we respect her decision and wish her all the best for the future.”

The Phoenix said they would look to appoint a new coach next week.

The head of the club’s academy, Paul Temple, is a leading contender to fill the role. He has experience in the women’s game, from coaching the New Zealand under-17 team at the 2008, 2010 and 2012 World Cups.

In addition to his Phoenix academy role, he is currently an assistant to interim All Whites coach Darren Bazeley with the under-20 men’s team, who have a World Cup in Argentina later this month.

Lawrence is set to work as a coach and an opposition scout with the Football Ferns during their World Cup campaign.