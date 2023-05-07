New Wellington Phoenix women's coach targets playoffs in first season

Phoenix academy director Paul Temple will take the reins of the A-League Women's team.

Paul Temple has set himself a target of finals football in his first season after being named as Wellington Phoenix’s third A-League Women’s coach in as many years.

The club’s academy director has been tasked with taking the Phoenix to a new level after signing a two-year deal.

After consecutive wooden spoon finishes under Natalie Lawrence and Gemma Lewis, Temple said the Phoenix have their sights set on more ambitious goals in 2023-24.

The top six teams will qualify for the finals in an expanded 12-team competition next season.

“We want to build on the strong foundations laid by Nat. There is a core group of players who are hardworking, humble and have the mentality to improve. Supporters want to see those characteristics in their team,” Temple said.

“The task now is to build on that good work and take the team into the playoffs.

“As a club we’re ambitious. We want to try to make the finals each year so the target will be to put a squad together that will get us into the playoffs and push the club forward.”

WELLINGTON PHOENIX Michaela Foster turns her attention to Fifa Women's World Cup after breakout season with Wellington Phoenix.

Temple’s appointment comes just two days after Lawrence decided against seeking re-employment following a post-season review.

The Phoenix finished last for the second year in a row, but showed considerable improvement as the season wore on. They smashed Canberra United 5-0 at home and beat eventual winners Sydney FC 1-0 away.

“I’m really excited because I’ve been at the club for a long time and I love the Phoenix,” Temple added.

“Being part of the club for so long you build a real affinity with the staff and the supporters so it’s a real privilege to be given the opportunity to lead the team into the next couple of seasons.”

Temple coached New Zealand at the Under-17 Women’s World Cup in 2008, 2010 and 2012, and will serve as an assistant to interim All Whites coach Darren Bazeley at the upcoming men’s Under-20 World Cup in Argentina.

He has been at the Phoenix since 2016, working in various different roles.

Temple initially started out as a youth coach and took the men’s reserves for three seasons before moving into the women's development space.

Temple will be the first male head coach of the Phoenix women’s team.

“Coaching is very much fluid and changing now so I see it more as a coaching journey rather than the women’s or men’s game,” he said.

“There are so many similarities, but it’s been good to get back into the women’s side of things.

“There are slightly different challenges as a coach. It makes you a better coach all around I believe.”

The A-League Women will be played over a full 22-round home-and-away season in 2023-24 following the inclusion of Central Coast Mariners.

The Phoenix have just two players committed through to next season; midfielders Alyssa Whinham and Chloe Knott.

The re-signing of standout left-back Michaela Foster should be a top priority.

“We have acted quickly to appoint the women’s new head coach to give the players certainty for next season and to allow Paul to start putting together his squad,” director of football Shaun Gill said.

“We believe he can take the Phoenix women to the next level and have the team challenging for the finals.”