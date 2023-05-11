Wellington Phoenix begin rebuild with signing of midfielder Mohamed Al-Taay

New Wellington Phoenix midfielder Mohamed Al-Taay, right, tries to win the ball off Sydney FC's Adrian Segecic.

New Wellington Phoenix coach Giancarlo Italiano has wasted no time making his first signing.

Italiano has brought in a player he believes has potential to be the next Cammy Devlin.

Defensive midfielder Mohamed Al-Taay has signed with the Phoenix on a two-year deal after spending the past two seasons with the Newcastle Jets.

The 22-year-old will help fill the void left by the departures of midfielders Clayton Lewis and Steven Ugarkovic.

Al-Taay is more defensive-minded than those two with Italiano signalling a change in formation for next season.

Ufuk Talay religiously lined his team up in a 4-2-2-2 system, but Italiano said the addition of Al-Taay would allow him to play a slightly different system to his former mentor.

“I probably won’t go into that [the formation] but there will be changes in our set-up. Whether we play two No. 6s is a question I’ll answer later but there will be definite changes in our starting point,” Italiano said.

“It will suit the players more of what I have available. Not a back five, not a back three. You’ll see.

“I’ve really put a lot of thought into the system and the best attributes of the players. It’s taken me a bit of time where I’m comfortable but when you see how we start next year it will make a bit more sense.”

Al-Taay has known Italiano for the past eight years and jumped at the chance to join him in Wellington.

He grew up in Campbelltown in south-west Sydney and played his junior football at Blacktown City, when Italiano was the club’s head of football.

He made 30 appearances across two seasons with the Jets, after winning the Western Sydney Wanderers’ youth player of the year in 2020.

Al-Taay was among the leading players in most successful tackles per 90 minutes, ranking second in the A-League Men this season.

“I’ve known Mo since he was 14 from my time at Blacktown,” Italiano added.

“He was a tenacious character then and I feel like he’s quite the right qualities to come to us and do very well.

“He’s a very hard-working defensive midfielder and a little bit in the mould of a young Cammy Devlin when he came here four years ago.

“I’m hoping he follows that path. He has the same expectations as Cammy did from day one. It wasn’t the same as now because he’s in Scotland but I think he has the potential to grow into that role.”

It is not the first time Al-Taay has been compared to the now Socceroos midfielder.

“A couple of the Jets boys that were at Wellington made that comparison too,” Al-Taay said.

“I take it as a compliment as Cammy’s a very good player. I do think we have similar attributes in the way that we play.

“I bring a lot of energy in the middle of the park. I like to get the best out of my teammates. I’m a ball winner, cover a lot of space and do all the dirty work for my defenders behind me.”