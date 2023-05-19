Wellington Phoenix great Roy Krishna eyes shock A-League return after India exit

Wellington Phoenix’s greatest goalscorer is eyeing a potential return to the club where he achieved legend status, after revealing he is now a free agent and open to an A-League comeback.

Prolific Fijian striker Roy Krishna has expressed a strong desire to move back to the A-League so he can be closer to family after four years in India. If possible, he said he would love to reunite with the Phoenix.

“I would love to come back to the A-League. Of course, the Phoenix gave me my big break so I have a special place [in my heart] for the Phoenix,” Krishna said.

Krishna left the Phoenix after being crowned the Johnny Warren medallist, the award for the A-League Men’s best player, on the back of a record-breaking season in 2018-19, where he scored a club best 19 goals.

After six seasons in Wellington, he headed overseas and linked up with Indian Super League powerhouse ATK Mohun Bagan, where he stayed for three years, helping them win the ISL title in 2019-20, the first trophy of Krishna's career, before moving across to Bengaluru.

Krishna was pursued by the Phoenix last year but he knocked back interest from his former club to stay in India.

He signed a one-year deal with Bengaluru with an option for an additional year, but that extension has not been triggered by the Bangalore-based club since they lost the ISL final on penalties.

Although Krishna experienced his least productive season of his four years in India last year, he still managed 10 goals in all competitions, including Bengaluru’s second goal in the ISL final.

ANDREW CORNAGA/PHOTOSPORT Roy Krishna is Wellington Phoenix’s all-time leading goalscorer.

Krishna said he looked back on his time in India with great fondness.

He said he was welcomed in like a local and his ability to speak Hindi made the transition seamless, he said.

“In India I made my mark in terms of playing games and scoring goals, so I loved it.

“But most importantly my family loved it, which is why they came to India and I made the decision to move here.

“It was a surprise for a few people who thought the level was not that good but I’m telling you, every season it’s getting tougher and you can see a lot of A-League players are coming now.

“For me, it wasn’t a surprise because the potential over there is big and the league is growing every season.”

Krishna remains the Phoenix’s all-time leading scorer with 51 goals in 122 appearances and he said he has kept a close eye on the A-League and his former club while in India due to the friendly time difference.

As a trailblazer for Pacific Islands football, Krishna said he had also followed the emergence of Central Coast Mariners’ centre-back Brian Kaltak with great interest.

Kaltak is the captain of the Vanuatu national team and like Krishna, he had spent a lot of time playing amateur football in New Zealand before finally getting a chance to showcase his talents on the professional stage.

The Mariners remain alive in the A-League Men finals series and hold a 2-1 aggregate lead over Adelaide United heading into their semifinal second leg.

“I’m really happy for him because he was knocking on the door for quite a while. I have a good relationship with him when we play for our countries,” Krishna said.

“It was disappointing not to get a professional contract a bit earlier, but credit goes to him because he worked really hard and you can see now, and it’s not just him, there’s a lot of potential in the islands.

“It’s just a matter of luck and a bit of belief and the boys can do it. I was there and now Kaltak is doing the same thing so hopefully other clubs can look to the islands.”

Although new Phoenix coach Giancarlo Italiano has confirmed he will use his only free visa spot on a centre-back, Krishna has New Zealand citizenship and is no longer counted as an import at the country’s only professional football club, which could make a reunion possible.

If he was to come back to the Phoenix, Krishna could be the perfect foil for the club’s top scorer last season, Polish target forward Oskar Zawada, due to their contrasting attributes.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Roy Krishna is a free agent after leaving Indian Super League club Bengaluru.

The 1.92m-tall Zawada is strong in the air and a poacher in front of goal, while the smaller, faster, Krishna likes to use his speed to stretch defences and make runs in behind.

The Phoenix signed Zawada after missing out on Krishna's services last season.

He proved an instant hit in his first season in the A-League, scoring a team-high 15 goals.

Now 35, Krishna said he had no plans to stop playing professional football any time soon.

He has returned home to Fiji since leaving India, where he is weighing up his next move with his young family.

“I’d love to settle down with my family. My little one is growing very fast so coming close to Fiji will be an option, but I’m open to anything while she’s still young.

“My body is still feeling good, I’m playing every game and injury-free so I think I have a few more years in me to play at the highest level.

“It is in the back of my mind to come to the A-League and be closer to home but I’ll just wait and see what my options are.”