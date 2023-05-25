Wellington Phoenix star Oskar Zawada targeted by European club - report

Club legend Roy Krishna expresses desire to return to the Phoenix.

Wellington Phoenix star Oskar Zawada has reportedly caught the eye of Dutch club SC Heerenveen on the back of a breakout season in the A-League Men.

The Polish target man scored 15 goals for the Phoenix to carry the team to the playoffs, where they were eventually dumped out by Adelaide United in the elimination final.

According to Dutch media, Heerenveen see the 1.95m-tall Zawada as a potential replacement for outgoing striker Sydney van Hooijdonk.

Van Hooijdonk scored 19 goals across all competitions for Heerenveen this season while on loan from Italian club Bologna.

Zawada has previous experience in the Eredivisie. He spent a season on loan at FC Twente during the early stages of his career.

The 27-year-old is also represented by a Dutch-based agency, Iconics Management.

Polish striker Oskar Zawada scored 15 goals in his first season with the Phoenix.

Zawada has another year to run his contract with the Phoenix so any potential suitor would have to pay a transfer fee to sign him.

At this stage no club has made a formal offer.

If Zawada was to leave, it could further strengthen the case for bringing the Phoenix’s all-time leading scorer Roy Krishna back to the club.

Krishna revealed to Stuff last week that he was now a free agent and keen to return to the club where he made his name following four years in India.

Unlike Zawada, Krishna would not count as an import at the Phoenix as he is a New Zealand citizen.

Zawada has returned to Poland with his wife and baby son during the A-League off-season.