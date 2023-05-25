All Whites forward Marco Rojas donates $20,000 to A-League club's women's football programme

Marco Rojas, in action for Melbourne Victory in 2022, has donated $20,000 to women’s programmes at the A-League club.

All Whites forward Marco Rojas is making a $20,000 donation to women’s football programmes at his former A-League club.

The 31-year-old - now on Chile club Colo Colo’s books - will give the money to Melbourne Victory to help “close the gap’’ between the resourcing of men’s and women’s football.

His donation was revealed in an article on the A-League’s KEEPUP website.

Rojas said he wanted to give back to Melbourne Victory who he played for in three separate stints.

“Having been in football for a little while, I noticed that there were quite a lot of gaps between what’s offered in the elite men’s space and the women’s… but in the men’s space and women’s space in general” he said.

“I was in a privileged position to help, and I wanted to help the [women’s] team so they could have things that perhaps they were missing that could help them during the season and during pre-season.’’

Rojas, who has won 43 All Whites caps, won the Johnny Warren Medal as A-League player of the year in his first stint with Melbourne Victory in 2012-13.

SKY SPORT Marco Rojas' two stunning strikes lit up Melbourne Victory's derby win over Melbourne City.

He helped them win the FFA Cup in 2021 during his third tenure, a time when he began to notice the disparity between the men’s and women’s programmes.

He left for Europe in 2013 but returned to Victory in 2016 where he was again one of the A-League’s standout players. Rojas later had spells in Holland and Denmark but was back with Victory from 2020 to 2022 before fulfilling a long-held dream to play in Chile, his father’s homeland.

“I guess the last time when I came over [to Melbourne] I began to think about it a lot and realised that it was something that I wanted to help to close the gap that I had seen because of the years that I had spent at the stadium, the changing rooms and within close proximity to their team and our team,’’ Rojas said.

Kelly Defina/Getty Images Players from the Melbourne Victory Afghan Women's Team celebrate a 9-0 win in a Victorian State League game in 2022.

Melbourne Victory’s women’s programmes include an A-League Women team and the Afghan Women’s Team (AWT) - comprising Afghanis settled in Melbourne following the conflict in their homeland. They play in the Victoria state league pyramid.

Rojas said he was “very proud to be a Victory player’’ when the club initiated the Afghan team in 2022 and he generally had many happy memories of his times at the club.

His donation will also help Victory with community initiatives, equipment and B, C and Miniroos coaching licence scholarships for female coaches, KEEPUP reported.

The club’s community football co-ordinator Bree Catania told KEEPUP “this will change the environment of the weekly programmes and the opportunity that we get to deliver throughout the programmes that we have to offer.’’