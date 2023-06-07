Why two A-League Men champions were snubbed in latest All Whites squad

The names of two A-League Men champions were nowhere to be seen when the All Whites squad to face Sweden and Qatar was unveiled on Tuesday.

Central Coast Mariners fullbacks James McGarry and Storm Roux started in Saturday’s 6-1 grand final mauling of Melbourne City but were not rewarded with international selection for the June window.

The All Whites play Sweden in Stockholm on June 17 and Qatar in Vienna, Austria on June 20.

Fit-again Eastern Suburbs defender Francis de Vries was preferred as the back-up to star left-back Liberato Cacace, leaving no room for McGarry, Deklan Wynne or Sam Sutton in the 23-man squad.

On the right, Callan Elliot and Tim Payne were picked ahead of Roux, Dane Ingham and Niko Kirwan.

Selecting a player from New Zealand’s amateur Northern League ahead of newly-crowned A-League champion McGarry raised a few eye-brows when interim coach Darren Bazeley’s squad was announced.

Matt King/Getty Images Mariners left-back James McGarry skips away from Andrew Nabbout during the A-League Men grand final.

De Vries was part of the All Whites’ squad during the World Cup qualifying tournament last year but he tore his anterior cruciate ligament while playing for Swedish top-flight club IFK Varnamo and has since returned to New Zealand to rebuild his career.

Bazeley acknowledged the success of McGarry and Roux, who capped off a fairytale season with the A-League's smallest clubs with an emphatic upset win over Melbourne City, and admitted their non-selections were some of the toughest calls.

He said it was a testament to the depth in New Zealand football that “really good” professional players were being left out.

“They’ve both done really well but I suppose it’s a really good sign for us at New Zealand Football that we’re now selecting players and having to actually make some decisions rather than ‘what professionals have we got around the world?’ and picking all of them,” Bazeley said.

“We’re leaving out players who are doing really well and that’s a good sign for New Zealand, but it’s getting tougher to make decisions.”

With Cacace now a 90-minute player for New Zealand, Bazeley said de Vries’ versatility, able to play centre-back, was a factor in his decision to pick him ahead of the more attack-minded McGarry.

Scott Gardiner/Getty Images Storm Roux was an ever-present figure at right-back for the Mariners.

McGarry has not played for the All Whites since his debut against Lithuania in 2019 while Roux came off the bench in the second of two matches against Australia last September.

McGarry started the season with Newcastle Jets but flourished on the Central Coast after making the mid-season switch to the Mariners.

The 25-year-old scored three goals in 14 appearances, including one in their two-legged semifinal victory over Adelaide United.

Roux was an ever-present figure at right-back for the Mariners, playing 26 games throughout the season.

“For McGarry, Libby is such a strong player and seems to play 90 minutes most games for us, which is awesome because he’s such a good player,” Bazeley said.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Early training sessions for the Football Ferns gets underway at North Harbour Stadium in the lead up to the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

“But we’ve decided to bring in Francis de Vries who has played for the All Whites in the last year and was doing really well before he picked up his injury.

“He’s come back and he looks really fit but he also covers a centre-back position for us, which is slightly different to Jimmy.

“But like I said to Jimmy, he’s doing well, he’s just gotta keep working away and whatever happens in the future, he’s put himself back in the frame and Storm has as well.”

Also missing from the All Whites squad were key men Chris Wood, Ryan Thomas and Sarpreet Singh, who all deemed unavailable.

Wood has been sidelined since March with a quad muscle injury while Thomas and Singh are managing their bodies after long-term injury struggles.

New Zealand under-20 captain Finn Surman was the lone newcomer, picked after a standout Under-20 World Cup.

All Whites – June international window

Fixtures

Saturday, June 17, 5am: v Sweden; Friends Arena, Stockholm, Sweden

Tuesday, June 20, 4am: v Qatar; Generali Arena, Vienna, Austria

Squad

Goalkeepers: Max Crocombe, Oli Sail, Nik Tzanev

Defenders: Michael Boxall, Liberato Cacace, Francis de Vries, Callan Elliot, Tim Payne, Nando Pijnaker, Tommy Smith, Finn Surman, Bill Tuiloma

Midfielders: Joe Bell, Matthew Garbett, Elijah Just, Clayton Lewis, Marco Rojas, Alex Rufer, Marko Stamenic

Forwards: Alex Greive, Max Mata, Callum McCowatt, Ben Waine.