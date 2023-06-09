Wellington Phoenix sign new goalkeeper after losing Oli Sail

Wellington Phoenix have signed veteran Newcastle Jets shotstopper Jack Duncan to challenge rising star Alex Paulsen for the starting gloves next season.

New Phoenix coach Giancarlo Italiano has promised 20-year-old Paulsen will have every opportunity to prove himself as the No. 1 goalkeeper following Oli Sail’s departure to Perth Glory.

With 104 A-League Men appearances under his belt, Duncan will provide the Phoenix with an experienced alternative as well.

He is the second player to join the Phoenix from the underperforming Jets, following the addition of ball-winning midfielder Mohamed Al-Taay.

Ashley Feder/Getty Images Veteran Australian goalkeeper Jack Duncan will join Wellington Phoenix for the next A-League Men season.

Duncan conceded 25 goals in the 16 games he played for Newcastle last season but he had the highest save percentage across the competition (73.4%).

“We now have two ‘keepers from different ends of the spectrum,” Italiano said.

“Jack is an experienced ‘keeper and AP is a young and up and coming ‘keeper with a lot to prove.

“If you’re the experienced ‘keeper you need a young ‘keeper pushing you through and if you’re the young ‘keeper you need someone experienced to push you as well.

“I’ve mentioned to both of them that they’ll get the opportunity to establish themselves as the No. 1. It’s really going to come down to how they train and how they perform in the environment.

“Our goalkeeper coach Ruben Parker is going to have competitive trainings with two professionals that will push each other. I think both of them can step up and meet the challenge.”

Duncan was granted an early release from his contract with the Jets so he could pursue an opportunity with the Phoenix.

The 30-year-old former Australian age-group international played 99 games for the Jets across three separate stints outside spells with Randers in Denmark and Al Qadsiah in Saudi Arabia.

Duncan was part of the Jets team that made it all the way through to the grand final in 2017-18 but an untimely quad muscle injury prevented him from playing in the decider.

He also spent two seasons with Perth Glory earlier on in his career.

“He’s still got fire to be successful and push on,” Italiano added.

“I think he’ll be really good for the changing room, and he’ll contribute as a leader as well.

“More importantly he’s going to fit the environment and what we want to do next season.”