Big deal: Wellington Phoenix sign towering teen Lukas Kelly-Heald to record contract

Wellington Phoenix see a big future for towering teenager Lukas Kelly-Heald.

The 18-year-old academy product has signed a four-year deal with the Phoenix through to the end of the 2026-27 A-League Men season after being handed the longest contract in the club’s history.

Kelly-Heald has been a regular with the Phoenix reserve team for the past two years and recently represented New Zealand at the Under-20 World Cup alongside his goalkeeping twin brother Alby.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images New Zealand under-20 defender Lukas Kelly-Heald has signed a professional contract with Wellington Phoenix.

The left-footed centre-back stands 1.98m tall and prides himself on his ball-playing abilities.

He started in three of New Zealand’s four matches in Argentina after helping Darren Bazeley’s side qualify for the round of 16.

Born and raised in Wellington, Kelly-Heald grew up supporting the Phoenix and will wear the No. 18 previously worn by one of his heroes – hard-nosed defender Ben Sigmund.

“It’s an honour. I’ve grown up in Wellington my whole life so it’s an amazing feeling to have signed, and to have signed for such a long time,” the youngster said.

“I wasn’t expecting such a young contract but it shows good faith in me, I think. It means there’s a lot of time to develop and learn.”

Offering such a long-term contract to a teenager is an unprecedented move by the Phoenix, who have traditionally started most of their academy graduates out on scholarship deals.

But it signals a shift in mentality from A-League clubs in the wake of Central Coast Mariners’ championship triumph last season.

The Mariners won the grand final with the youngest team in the league, many of them homegrown products who came through the club’s academy system.

One of their starters, Nectarios Triantis, was only 19 and has since been sold to Sunderland.

Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images Lukas Kelly-Heald in action against the United States at the Under-20 World Cup in Argentina.

New coach Giancarlo Italiano said he saw massive potential for Kelly-Heald, who stands head and shoulders above some of his teammates.

“We believe it’s the right time to invest in the future and give a lot of these young Kiwi boys that are coming through the academy an opportunity,” Italiano said.

“The league is recognising the value in young players and sometimes there’s been a criticism that there's a bit of a recycled element of players moving club to club, whereas a lot of these kids that are coming through are at the same level or if not just a little bit under, so why not give those guys an opportunity?

“I think it's sustainable as well – investing in these younger players – but the coaching also needs to bridge that gap and there needs to be an emphasis on coaches that can develop players into the first team.

“I think it's a fuel for success for the longevity of the league. If you're getting million-dollar deals for these players, it's a great incentive for the club.”

Kelly-Heald is the third new signing made by Italiano after midfielder Mohamed Al-Taay and goalkeeper Jack Duncan both made the move across the Tasman from the Newcastle Jets.

Now under the guidance of their former assistant, the Phoenix commenced pre-season training on Monday ahead of their Australia Cup round of 32 clash with Peninsula Power on August 4.

Kelly-Heald could debut in that match with Italiano planning to field a young side against the mid-table Queensland NPL outfit.