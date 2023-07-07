Wellington Phoenix star reports back for pre-season amid 'interest' from overseas

Wellington Phoenix have confirmed there has been overseas interest in Oskar Zawada, but they are hopeful their star striker will remain with the club the next A-League Men season.

Zawada was linked with a move to Dutch club Heerenveen in May but has made it back to New Zealand and reported for pre-season training on Monday after returning home to Poland during his off-season break.

New coach Giancarlo Italiano is desperate to have Zawada spearhead his attack next season but revealed the Phoenix may have a fight on their hands to keep hold of the 27-year-old.

After announcing the signing of New Zealand under-20 defender Lukas Kelly-Heald on Thursday, Italiano confirmed the Phoenix have knocked back offers for Zawada.

The Polish sharpshooter made a huge impression his first season Down Under, scoring 15 goals in 25 games to lead the Phoenix to a top-six finish and a place in the finals series.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Oskar Zawada has attracted attention after scoring 15 goals for the Phoenix in his first season in the A-League Men.

Zawada has one more year left to run on his deal with the Phoenix.

”There’s been interest. For a striker that has scored 14-plus goals in a season there’s always going to be interest,” Italiano said.

“I think other teams have come in for him but potentially [their offer] is maybe not aligned with what the club expects.

“There's also still a bit of a window now in Europe so things could change but there’s always going to be interest in a player like Oskar.”

Although Zawada was absent at training on Thursday due to illness, Italiano described him as the “ultimate professional” and said he was fully committed to the Phoenix.

“He’s buzzing to be back. He had a great time in Europe on his holiday, he was able to take his family back home and spend some time with his friends, but he’s the ultimate professional.

“He comes in every day and works very hard, does more extras than any other player in our team and he has a burning desire to do well.

“If he stays here for this season then I think he's going to be an even better player than what he was last year.

“If he was to go it would be a massive chunk of the team missing and we would have to recruit, but I would have the confidence we could bring in a good player, but he’d be a big loss.”

Kelly-Heald is the third signing the Phoenix’s former assistant has made since taking over from his mentor Ufuk Talay, bringing the total number of players confirmed for next season to 16.

With imports Zawada, Bozhidar Kraev, David Ball and Scott Wootton locked in, Italiano had previously indicated he would use his only free visa spot to sign a new centre-back.

However, after promoting academy graduate Kelly-Heald on a record four-year contract, Italiano is now keeping his options open.

The Phoenix still have big holes to fill at central midfield and at left-back and right-back following the departures of All Whites Clayton Lewis and Callan Elliot and the conclusion of Lucas Mauragis’s loan deal.

As well as young gun Kelly-Heald, they have also added defensive midfielder Mohamed Al-Taay and veteran goalkeeper Jack Duncan, both via the Newcastle Jets.

The Phoenix play Queensland NPL club Peninsula Power in the Australia Cup on August 4 but Italiano said he was in no rush to finalise his squad with the A-League Men season still three months away.

He planned to see the round of 32 cup tie to trial some of the club’s academy players.

“My focus is to give these younger players an opportunity and there may be one or two that actually cements their position so I don't need to look elsewhere and it means I can focus more resources into areas I think need to be addressed.”

Wellington Phoenix 2023-24 A-League Men squad

Goalkeepers: Alex Paulsen, Jack Duncan

Defenders: Finn Surman, Lukas Kelly-Heald, Sam Sutton, Scott Wootton, Tim Payne

Midfielders: Alex Rufer, Ben Old, Bozhidar Kraev, Mohamed Al-Taay, Nicholas Pennington

Forwards: David Ball, Kosta Barbarouses, Oskar van Hattum, Oskar Zawada