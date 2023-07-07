Wellington Phoenix warns of scam after fraudulent invitation sent for all expenses paid trial

Wellington Phoenix has released a club statement asking people not to engage with the scam message.

The Wellington Phoenix has been caught up in a scam where a fraudulent message has been sent out inviting at least one player to an all expenses paid trial in Canberra.

On Friday afternoon, the club sent out a statement advising it was aware of the scam and asking anyone who has been sent the message to delete it immediately.

A club spokesperson told Stuff an invitation was sent to a player in Gambia, via messaging app WhatsApp, but the player contacted the Phoenix to check on its legitimacy.

It’s understood a significant financial registration fee was being requested by the scammer.

“If you have engaged, please contact your local authorities and bank (if relevant) immediately,” the Phoenix statement read.

The phishing scam message, dated June 25, contains Phoenix logos and purports to be from club director of football Shaun Gill, complete with a forged signature.

It is not yet known how many other fraudulent invitations have been distributed but it’s understood just the one player has contacted the club regarding the invitation so far.

All contact details and physical addresses for the club listed in the scam message are incorrect, the Phoenix confirmed.

In its statement, the club said it would never communicate trials invitations via WhatsApp and all club correspondence would be sent from email addresses ending in @wellingtonphoenix.com.

It also warned the football community to never click on links if in any doubt and always check the Phoenix’s club website for details before engaging.