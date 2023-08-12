Wellington Phoenix close to announcing two more A-League Women visa signings

The Wellington Phoenix women have two more visa signings close to being completed as they look to build on the success of the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

American attacking midfielder Hope Breslin was unveiled on Thursday as the 12th Phoenix player signed for the coming A-League Women season, where the Phoenix will be looking to avoid finishing last as they did in their first two campaigns.

Coach Paul Temple said on Friday “there hopefully will be two more coming very soon” – a striker and a right back.

“One’s definitely a striker, which is good, because that’s something that we’ve been targeting and felt we needed to bring into the squad.

“We’ve got some pretty good attackers signed already, but having a No 9 or a centre forward is going to be important to us.”

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Wellington Phoenix coach Paul Temple has 12 players signed for the coming A-League Women season.

"Right back's been a position in the first two seasons that's been rotated a lot,” Temple added. “There have been quite a lot of different players who have played there.

“Even just last season, two, three, maybe even four players, played in that position, so we've kind of been targeting bringing somebody who's more of a designated right fullback that can that play in the system and the style that we want to play.”

Temple said the Phoenix would look to sign 18 full-time professionals, with four additional players on scholarship contracts, and another academy player or two training with the squad throughout the season. Plans for further visa signings beyond the two that are close to being announced will remain fluid. Fijian international forward Trina Davis is currently at the club on trial and could be a potential contender.

September 8 will be the first day of pre-season training, with round one of A-League Women scheduled for the weekend of October 14 and a full home-and-away season in store, featuring 22 matches, now Central Coast Mariners have become the league’s 12th club.

While a visa right back is inbound, Temple said New Zealand age-group international Zoe McMeeken was someone “we see staying with us” in that position.

Elsewhere in the defensive ranks, he said Mackenzie Barry and Marisa van der Meer were being looked at first and foremost as centre backs, rather than as fullbacks.

New signing Rebecca Lake and Kate Taylor are the other centre-back options in the squad, though Temple said he was keen to explore using Taylor as a defensive midfielder, something former coach Natalie Lawrence briefly tried last season.

Michaela Foster’s return was announced earlier this week and she will be the first-choice left back.

Breslin joins Chloe Knott, Alyssa Whinham and Grace Wisnewski as the fourth midfielder the Phoenix have signed, with goalkeeper Brianna Edwards and forwards Emma Main and Michaela Robertson rounding out the dozen players already under contract.

Temple said he was looking to talk to veteran Football Ferns midfielders Betsy Hassett and Annalie Longo in the coming weeks, once they had recovered from their history-making, yet heartbreaking World Cup campaign. Hassett was an influential figure for the Phoenix last season, while Longo was set to play for them before suffering a serious knee injury on Ferns duty last September and needs a club if she is eyeing next year’s Paris Olympics as a potential swansong.

“The Women's World Cup has taken probably more of an emotional toll on those Football Ferns than maybe a lot of people are aware of,” Temple said. “They put so much effort and energy into that over the last eight to ten weeks, so I think a lot of them are just unwinding and regenerating after a crazy period for them.”

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images Football Ferns midfielder Annalie Longo would be a significant signing for the Wellington Phoenix.

One World Cup Fern who won’t be returning is forward Paige Satchell. Temple said he had had conversations with her and fellow attacker Emma Rolston. “We won't be bringing them back for this season. I think they've got some other things that they're looking forward to doing.”

Goalkeeper Lily Alfeld is the other incumbent squad member whose future at the club is still yet to be determined, after she didn’t feature in the 2022-23 season due to knee and back injuries. Temple said the back injury made her situation “quite complicated,” but they were working out “what she needs to do to get back playing again”.

“There’s probably a bit more time needed on making a clear decision on what we're going to do with Lily, but we want to support her as a club and obviously we want to have her involved in the club. I think everyone saw last season what a great influence she is.”

The most notable departure from the Phoenix squad from last season was that of teenage forward Milly Clegg, the team’s leading scorer with four goals in her debut campaign. Her move to Western Sydney Wanderers was confirmed in July, just before the start of the World Cup, amid suggestions from sources she wanted to play more as a central striker than as a wide forward.

“It's a delicate situation because Milly's a young girl who has got an awful amount of talent and potential,” Temple said. “We definitely would've liked to have kept her and we made that pretty clear to her.”

“There was some conversation about where she plays and I think ultimately that's probably been one of the reasons that she's decided to move on. From my perspective there isn't really any hard feelings about that. You have to respect that players have got to make their decisions based on what they feel is the best for them.

“She's a young kid and it’s important that everybody understands that and still supports her as an athlete and as a future Football Fern. I hope it works out for her and she continues to develop because she's a big talent and we want that talent for our country, for our national team.”

Temple was heading to the World Cup quarterfinal between the Netherlands and Spain at Wellington Regional Stadium after speaking to Stuff. More than 700,000 fans will have filled New Zealand’s venues once the country’s 29th and final match – next Tuesday’s semifinal at Eden Park in Auckland – has finished and he was hoping that would lead to a fresh wave of support for the A-Leagues.

“I think lots of fans would've probably gone to the Women's World Cup games and watched women's football for the first time and there will have been some who have been a bit more inspired by what they've seen, ramping up their interest.

“I hope that translates into bigger crowds for the team and more memberships for the women's team and things like that. It's been an amazing event, so hopefully that will move into the A-Leagues space and everyone will benefit from it.

“I'm definitely excited about what it's created and now for us, it's about producing some football that people can be really excited about as well. If we can produce good football on the pitch and get good results, more people are going to come, right? So that's our task, to do that.”

Wellington Phoenix women – 2023-24 squad

Goalkeepers: Brianna Edwards

Defenders: Mackenzie Barry, Michaela Foster, Rebecca Lake, Kate Taylor, Marisa van der Meer

Midfielders: Hope Breslin, Chloe Knott, Alyssa Whinham, Grace Wisnewski

Forwards: Emma Main, Michaela Robertson

A-League Women season starts the weekend of October 14.