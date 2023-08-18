New Wellington Phoenix striker Mariana Speckmaier takes confidence from wonder goal

Mariana Speckmaier scored this goal from distance in her last match for Washington Spirit in the NWSL Challenge Cup.

Mariana Speckmaier is hoping she has found a club where she can kick start her football career.

And the Wellington Phoenix are hoping they have found the goalscoring forward they have lacked in their first two A-League Women seasons.

The 12-cap Venezuelan striker was unveiled as the Phoenix’s third visa signing and 15th signing overall on Friday, three weeks out from the start of pre-season.

Speckmaier will arrive in New Zealand fresh from scoring a stunning 98th-minute winner for Washington Spirit in the United States’ National Women’s Soccer League’s Challenge Cup competition.

It was one of just two goals she has scored across two stints at the Washington DC club and a season in Iceland with Valur. It was for the Reykjavík club that she scored the other, in the first round of the 2022-23 Uefa Women’s Champions League.

Speckmaier has however only played just over 300 minutes of club football over the past three years, since the end of her time at US college Clemson Tigers, where she netted 25 times in 65 appearances.

For Venezuela, a country the US-born 25-year-old is eligible to play for through her father, she has scored three times in a dozen matches.

Her career to date has also included an extremely brief stint with CSKA Moscow in Russia, aborted when the invasion of Ukraine began days after she had signed last February.

So after failing to nail down playing time while moving between three countries, she is now looking to Wellington and the Phoenix as somewhere where she can hopefully kick on.

In the Phoenix’s first A-League Women campaign, their leading scorer was Football Fern Grace Jale – now at Perth Glory – with six, four of which came in their last four matches.

In their second last summer, it was Milly Clegg – now at Western Sydney Wanderers – with four, two of which came in their penultimate match.

Phoenix coach Paul Temple has now turned to Speckmaier in his search for goals in his first season in charge and she believes she is ready to deliver.

Stuff Mariana Speckmaier spoke to media on Friday after signing for the Wellington Phoenix.

“I've been playing the nine position for the last few years now and I've got really comfortable in that spot.

“I wouldn't say I'm your most typical nine, but I think I've adapted well and I think that I can really help this team.”

Speckmaier was drafted by Washington in 2021 after she left Clemson, but only made three league appearances as they won the NWSL title.

She then rejoined them earlier this year as a national team replacement player during the FIFA Women’s World Cup, a stint that ended after her long-range strike against Orlando.

"I definitely had my ups and downs with the Spirit,” Speckmaier said, “but the way that my time ended there, I'm definitely leaving with a lot of confidence moving into the next space.”

“That goal definitely boosted me.”

Temple said he had spent a lot of time combing through footage as he searched for a leading striker and that his “knowledge of strikers from niche football leagues around the world is really high now”.

He said that while Speckmaier may not be a “typical” No 9, a tall player who can be a focal point and hold the ball up, an atypical No 9 was “exactly what we were looking for”.

“She has got experience playing there and has scored goals. She has played international football as well and scored goals.

“The profile of her being really agile and mobile on the front line, her movement in behind defenders, and then her ability to counter-press high up the pitch, it's going to fit perfectly for us.

“We want to be a really energetic mobile team that can cause trouble for defenders, so she's going to fit in great and we're super excited to have her.”

The Phoenix now have 15 players signed for the coming season, which is scheduled to start on the weekend of October 14. They begin pre-season training on September 8.

Wellington Phoenix – 2023-24 A-League Women squad

Goalkeepers: Brianna Edwards

Defenders: Mackenzie Barry, Hailey Davidson, Michaela Foster, Rebecca Lake, Kate Taylor, Marisa van der Meer

Midfielders: Hope Breslin, Macey Fraser, Chloe Knott, Alyssa Whinham, Grace Wisnewski

Forwards: Emma Main, Michaela Robertson, Mariana Speckmaier