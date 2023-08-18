Wellington Phoenix women sign Venezuelan international striker Mariana Speckmaier

Wellington Phoenix have signed Venezuelan international striker Mariana Speckmaier ahead of the 2023-24 A-League Women season.

The 25-year-old has been capped 12 times by Venezuela since making her debut in 2021 and was recently with Washington Spirit in the United States’ National Women’s Soccer League on a national team player replacement contract.

Phoenix coach Paul Temple feels Speckmaier will be the perfect fit as the club looks to address its goalscoring ability.

“We’ve talked from day one about bringing in a striker and a No 9 who can help the team in the attacking space.

“We were always looking for the right person and feel Mariana is the right person.

“I didn’t just want somebody that could hold the ball up and finish in the box. I wanted somebody who could do that but also be good at pressing from the front and can run into the spaces in behind.

“She’s got speed and athleticism, but is still technically good, and still is hungry to make that next step.“

Mariana knows exactly what she wants. She’s quite mature about her career, where she wants to go, and is driven.

“I feel like that’s an attribute that will really help, not just her individually, but the team.”

Speckmaier scored a stunning long-range winner in stoppage time in her last appearance for the Spirit, against the Orlando Pride earlier this month.

She said becoming a regular goalscorer for the Phoenix was “definitely the idea” behind her signing.

“I would love to be that for the team. Just to help the Phoenix team succeed would be great for me, and I want to help the club in any way that I can.

“I’m excited to come in and take the striker role. I played a lot of nine at college and throughout the last few years as a pro, so I’m definitely very comfortable in that position.

“I wouldn’t say I’m your typical nine size-wise, but I love playing in that spot.”

The Phoenix now have 15 players signed for their 2023-24 campaign, with their pre-season preparations set to begin on September 8.