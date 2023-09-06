Breakers minority owner Marc Mitchell at centre of Auckland A-Leagues bid

Australian Professional Leagues wants an Auckland club to join A-League Men and Women from the 2024–25 seasons.

New Zealand Breakers minority owner Marc Mitchell is understood to be at the centre of the consortium seeking to back a new Auckland A-Leagues club.

Multiple football sources have indicated the Mitchell-led consortium is in advanced discussions with Australian Professional Leagues, the body that runs A-League Men and A-League Women, and that some form of public announcement is imminent.

Mitchell, an American now based in Auckland, took up a small ownership share of the Breakers in 2020, according to a profile of him on the Watertower Ventures website, which describes him as “an attorney and entrepreneur who has managed the financial, business, and legal affairs of several influential technology and media companies”.

In late July, he set up a new company, Auckland Football Limited, and is listed as its sole director on the New Zealand companies register. It is understood there won’t be any connection between the football club and the Breakers basketball team.

A website, auckland.football, has been set up, saying: “Auckland, NZ. Football is coming. Join our journey - uru atu ki te haerenga".

Accounts on social media platforms Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and X, formerly known as Twitter, with the same branding have been also been created in recent days and weeks

A video posted on the Facebook page on Tuesday reiterated the message on the website, while a post on X on Tuesday said: "Football is coming to Auckland".

It is understood the prospect of an announcement being made on Wednesday was being discussed as late as Tuesday evening, but that didn’t eventuate.

APL announced in March that it was looking to introduce new clubs with men’s and women’s teams in Auckland and Canberra from the 2024-25, kicking off a search for investors that appears to be close to being concluded.

Auckland hasn't had an A-Leagues club since the New Zealand Knights folded at the end of the 2006-07 season and were replaced by the Wellington Phoenix, who are now about to start their 17th A-League Men campaign and their third A-League Women campaign in October.

DAVID UNWIN/ STUFF Football Fern Claudia Bunge visits Tui Glen School in Stokes Valley to promote the beautiful game ahead of the Fifa Women's World Cup.

APL chief executive Danny Townsend told ESPN in a story published on August 24 that the process of forming ownership groups for the new clubs was going "really well" and signalled there would be "some announcements in the coming weeks".

NZ Football chief executive Andrew Pragnell told Stuff on August 18 that there was "still a process to be worked through" but "the momentum is going in the right direction" regarding an Auckland club being up and running next summer.

All Whites coach Darren Bazeley said the same week that he expected the new franchise to learn from the mistakes of his old team the Knights, who attracted average crowds of 3011 and 3909 in their two seasons, low turnouts which contributed to their continued existence becoming an untenable proposition.

“The Phoenix have done a great job showing how a New Zealand team can perform in the A-Leagues, though they've obviously had ups and downs.

“This Auckland franchise has now got a great opportunity to come into a big market that has turned up for football matches, turned up for the Phoenix, turned up for international games. Hopefully now people will get behind an Auckland A-Leagues franchise and turn up to watch the team.

“I'm hearing that the people that are going to be running the club are top people and it's going to be financially stable, whereas I think the first Auckland franchise, potentially wasn't financially stable, but it was the beginning of the league and people didn't really know.

“I think this one will be a lot different, I'm very excited.”