Football Fern Kate Taylor finds new home in Wellington Phoenix midfield

New Wellington Phoenix coach wants team to be exciting to watch.

A-League Women: Western Sydney Wanderers v Wellington Phoenix Where: CommBank Stadium, Parramatta When: Sunday, 7.45pm (NZT) Coverage: Live on Sky Sport 7, updates on Stuff

Wellington Phoenix defender Kate Taylor has a new job description: Wellington Phoenix midfielder.

The young Football Fern has been given a new position in her third season in the A-League Women.

After primarily playing at centre-back for club and country over the past two years, Taylor was deployed as a defensive midfielder in the Phoenix’s 1-0 defeat to Melbourne City in round one last Sunday.

The 19-year-old was tasked with screening the back four and anchoring a midfield trio behind Chloe Knott and Macey Fraser.

It’s a role she played briefly under former coach Natalie Lawrence last season when another midfielder was sidelined, and one she is expected to stick to throughout the 2023-24 campaign barring injuries to the centre-backs.

Taylor said new coach Paul Temple had seen her playing in midfield when she was younger and she was excited to play further forward this season.

The New Zealand under-20 captain created the Phoenix’s best chance against City when she bombed down the left wing and whipped in a cross for substitute striker Mariana Speckmaier midway through the second half.

“It’s a nice change. I’m running a bit more. How we’re wanting to play, I think it suits me quite well, so I’m excited to play there,” Taylor said.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Kate Taylor in action during the Phoenix A-League Women opener against Melbourne City.

“From the start, Temps was pretty open about it. He said he saw me there when I was younger and that’s what he thought for the season, so right from the start, that’s what he told me.”

Temple handed out seven debuts in round one but Taylor’s positional switch was one of his most eye-catching selections.

Temple said he wanted someone who could “sit, be disciplined and defensive” at the base of the midfield three after settling on a 4-3-3 formation.

He felt the other players who have played that position for the Phoenix in seasons gone by, including Knott and Grace Wisnewski, were better suited higher up the pitch.

Taylor was put under a lot of pressure by City's midfield, but Temple was happy with her first hit-out and stressed she needed time to settle into her new role.

“Kate has all the credentials to do that. She’s defensively sound and solid, she’s strong and aggressive, and she can also pass,” Temple said.

“We just need to give her a bit of time. There’s a lot of new dynamics for her to work out. The pressure comes from 360 degrees in midfield. When you play at the back it comes towards you.

“She needs a bit of time to adapt to that sort of stuff but I thought she did well. She has good energy so it’s nice to see her get forward and make an input going forward.”

Captain Annalie Longo remains unavailable with a hip injury she suffered on the eve of the new season.