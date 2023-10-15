Return of the Knights? Football club backer's preferred name a blast from the past

The prospective backer of the new Auckland A-Leagues football club could be in for a quick history lesson.

Bill Foley, the billionaire owner of English Premier League club AFC Bournemouth, was confirmed as the preferred bidder for the new franchise earlier this week.

The Auckland club is set to join A-League Men and A-League Women from next season and will return professional football to New Zealand's largest city after a 17-year absence.

But their owner's first choice of name might not go down too well with those who have bad memories of the previous effort, the New Zealand Knights, who played in the first two seasons of A-League Men before folding and being replaced by the Wellington Phoenix.

In his only interview since the announcement by Australian Professional Leagues on Wednesday of his preferred bidder status, Foley told Newstalk ZB his preferred name for the new club would be "Black Knights".

The name is borrowed from the sports teams of the West Point military academy, which Foley graduated from in 1967 before serving in United States Air Force, prior to his career as a successful businessman.

The Black Knights name is reflected in the names of the Las Vegas Golden Knights National Hockey league franchise Foley founded in 2017 and the Black Knight Football Club partnership he heads that owns Bournemouth, as well as a 33% share in French Ligue 1 club FC Lorient, and is set to be the controlling body for the new Auckland club.

For many New Zealand football fans, the name would evoke the failed A-League Men team that was active between 2005 and 2007. The Knights won just six of their 42 matches while playing in front of dismal home crowds at North Harbour Stadium and their owners ultimately had their licence taken back by Football Australia.

NZ Football chief executive Andrew Pragnell said it was exciting to see the dream of a second professional club for the country moving a step closer to becoming a reality this week, but did voice a note of caution when Foley's preferred name was put to him.

“At the end of the day, the naming of the team is ultimately the responsibility of the owners," Pragnell said, after confirming he had been part of meetings with Foley ahead of Wednesday's announcement, which he labelled an “exciting” development.

“However, I think there are some real advantages as you build your brand and build your identity to canvassing the community in which you sit and so we're definitely encouraging that.”

Warren Little/Getty Images Bill Foley, the owner of English Premier League club AFC Bournemouth, is the preferred bidder for the licence to run the new Auckland A-Leagues club.

All Whites captain Chris Wood also stressed the importance of engaging and following the lead of the local football community in Auckland, which he was a part of as a kid before moving to Cambridge then on to England, where he now plays in the Premier League for Nottingham Forest.

“It's an exciting prospect,” Wood said of Foley’s backing for the new A-Leagues club. “It's only going to benefit the country, as long as they do it the right way and from what I hear they are.”

"[Foley] needs to understand the process of Kiwi culture and how Kiwis do things," Wood added when asked to expand on what he meant by “the right way”.

“He's a bright enough man and a very smart man. I'm sure he'll take time to understand that and get to know things or put people in charge that do know that.

“I don't see it going any other way than being positive, and I'm sure he wants to make a big stamp on the on the A-League and see where he can take the club.”

Much of the rest of what Foley said in his interview with Newstalk ZB would have been music to the ears of Pragnell and Wood – as well as to those of Auckland football fans.

Foley outlined how he first visited New Zealand around two decades ago and fell in love with the country when he stayed at the Wharekauhau Country Estate in Palliser Bay, which he now owns.

Foley also has local business interests in the wine and hospitality industries and described himself as "semi-Kiwi". Until he bought Bournemouth last December, New Zealand was the country where he was most active outside the US.

“We'll be successful,” Foley said of his plans for the Auckland football club, with his ownership bid still subject to final regulatory approval. "We'll spend to the cap, we'll bring in some marquee players."

“This is not something that we're just going to play around with and say OK, if we do alright, we'll sell the team – we're in for the long haul, we're going to make it a really good team and we're going to be totally involved with the community. It's got to be a community team. I hold my teams in trust for the community.”

Women in sport He Wāhine hākinakina Full coverage

In another answer, Foley said community engagement would be "number one" for the new club: “We did that in Las Vegas. We call it Vegas Strong. We're embedded in the community, and the community is embedded with us, and my goal is that we have the same situation in Auckland. I know we can do it”.

The first test of that community focus might end up being the finalisation of the team's name.

When the Knights were replaced by a new club in Wellington in 2007, a Stuff Limited newspaper, The Post, called for readers to submit names and published a list of 250 contenders, including the eventual choice of Wellington Phoenix. The Wellington Ninja Knights was the only suggested name to incorporate that of its predecessor.

Then-owner Terry Serepisos settled on Phoenix after it finished second to FC Wellington in a reader poll run by The Post, as it reflected the fact that the new club was "rising from the ashes" of the Knights.

Only six of the 13 A-Leagues clubs have nicknames in their official names – Brisbane Roar, Central Coast Mariners, Melbourne Victory, Newcastle Jets, Perth Glory and the Phoenix.