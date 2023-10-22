Wellington Phoenix's productive relationship with Oskar Zawada started with an Instagram DM

Oskar Zawada scored 15 goals in his first Wellington Phoenix season – two more than he had scored in his entire first-team football career beforehand.

The Wellington Phoenix’s relationship with star striker Oskar Zawada began the way many do in the modern world – with a direct message on Instagram.

After a productive first season together, where the Polish forward scored 15 goals in 26 matches and the Phoenix made it to the finals for the fourth time in five seasons, they’re now ready for season two, which starts on Sunday against Western Sydney Wanderers.

And if the Phoenix are to make it back to the playoffs for the fifth time in six seasons, after turning to a host of untested academy products instead of making signings to replace key departing players, they're going to need Zawada to fire again.

The 27-year-old’s tally in the 2022-23 A-League Men season was the third-best return in club history, bettered only by Jeremy Brockie’s 16 in 2012-13 and Roy Krishna’s 18 in 2018-19.

What made Zawada’s campaign all the more remarkable was the fact that he had only scored 13 goals in 103 first-team matches prior to his arrival in Wellington. That record improves slightly to 21 goals in 136 matches if you include his outings for the reserve teams of German clubs Wolfsburg and Karlsruher SC, who play a mixture of first teams and reserve teams in that country’s lower leagues.

Whichever way you look at it, it was a record that meant there wasn’t a lot of excitement when his signing was announced last August. That changed by the end of the season, but after a winter where the Phoenix had the chance to sell him for a profit, his track record prompts a pertinent question.

Was 2022-23 a one-off or was it a sign of what Zawada is capable of when he’s fully fit and in a position to deliver on the potential he showed when he was a youngster, scoring 19 goals in 26 matches for Wolfsburg’s under-17s and 35 in 38 for their under-19s?

The answer will have a say in the intertwining fates of the striker – yet to enter into discussions about extending his stay at the Phoenix – and new head coach Giancarlo Italiano, the man responsible for first making contact with him via social media last winter.

“It was as simple as me just contacting him on Instagram and reaching out and seeing if he was interested in coming,” Italiano recalled this month.

That message landed in Zawada’s inbox with his career at a crossroads as he had fallen ill and returned to Poland after being on the verge of signing in Germany. He admits it was “a little weird” having an assistant coach from the other side of the world, as Italiano was then, slide into his DMs.

“I was sitting at home and just trying to get better after being sick, and then I saw a message on Instagram, from Chief. I didn't know if it was serious or not. I answered, ‘If it's true, then let me speak with the sporting director and head coach’.”

Zawada took a while to get going when he arrived at the Phoenix, but once he opened his account against Western United in round six, he didn’t look back. Having been plagued by injuries during his career before he came to Wellington, playing more than 12 matches in a first-team season just once, he says it was “amazing” to make it through 2022-23 unscathed, and to be able to get in the rhythm of playing regularly.

“It was a great season. I scored a lot of goals, I helped the team a lot. We had a very good season together.

“I think everyone can be happy with what I brought to the club, but also what the club brought to me.

“It was good work together and it was an amazing choice to come to the Wellington Phoenix.”

Coming off a season where their leading scorer netted just six times, the Phoenix were glad to have found a 15-goal striker in Zawada, who finished fourth in the A-League Men golden boot race. So much so, they resisted selling him in the off-season when their valuation of him wasn’t met by interested clubs from Europe and Asia, a decision the player took in his stride.

“I have to stay professional,” Zawada says about staying. “I will give my best to the club. I'm not going to cry. I still have a chance to play every week, to be in a good facility, to develop as a player. I'll just try to do my best again for the Phoenix.”

Zawada will be free to enter into talks with other suitors in the new year, once he enters the final six months of his contract. He is open to extending his stay with the Phoenix, though he says club officials are yet to begin such talks.

“I didn't say to the club that I'm not happy to be here. It's all about the conversation between us. If the club is ready to talk and put an offer where everyone will be happy, then why not?

“I think it's all about the private situation, what I get as a player, and about the idea of the club, what their goals are. It's always possible to find a solution if everyone is happy. I think it's still too far away to talk, but the club must start the conversation.”

Those conversations will likely begin sooner rather than later if Zawada can pick up where he left off. No Phoenix player has ever scored 10 goals in two consecutive seasons, so that will give him an early target to aim for.

Zawada knows his second season will be tougher than his first, now opposing teams are familiar with the threat he poses, but he’s confident he can continue to deliver.

“The defenders will mostly focus on me, because they know that I scored a lot of goals – that's a fact.

“I'm ready to have not one, but two defenders every game, on my back, but I also believe that I will get my chances to score. If the team will work for me like in the last season, then I will score my goals anyway.”

Zawada has gone more than 480 days without scoring a first-team league goal on three separate occasions, but he now knows what it’s like to find the back of the net on a weekly basis. Yet, while he has finally started to fulfil his promise, he says nothing has changed about his mindset.

“Of course, I'm very happy and thankful for that, but football is a job where everyone judges you on the current situation. This year, I have more responsibilities than last year, because, of course, the people expect from me.

“I know how the football world works. It's why I know that I also have to stay in the best shape and have the same focus. I work for my future, so I can't be happy after one season.

“I'm focused and hungry for this season. I don't try to think about what happened. I just try to focus on my main goals during this season, to show my best again to the league, and I just try to live day by day, week by week.”

Oskar Zawada – first-team goalscoring record

0 in 11 matches for FC Twente (Dutch first-tier)

2 in 14 matches for Karlsruher SC (German second-tier & third-tier)

6 in 39 matches for Wisła Płock (Polish first-tier)

1 in 12 matches for Arka Gynia (Polish first-tier)

1 in 7 matches for Raków Częstochowa (Polish first-tier)

0 in 10 matches for Jeju United (South Korean first-tier)

3 in 10 matches for Stal Mielec (Polish first-tier)

15 in 26 matches for Wellington Phoenix (Australian first-tier)