Goalkeeper stars as Wellington Phoenix start A-League Men season with draw in Sydney scorcher

Phoenix goalkeeper Alex Paulsen showcased his footwork by dribbling in between two Western Sydney strikers.

At CommBank Stadium, Parramatta: Western Sydney Wanderers 0 Wellington Phoenix 0. HT: 0-0

Wellington Phoenix appear to be in safe hands this A-League Men season.

Goalkeeper Alex Paulsen pulled out all the stops as the Phoenix escaped with a 0-0 draw away to Western Sydney Wanderers in their first match of the 2023-24 campaign.

With Oli Sail now at Perth Glory, the 21-year-old was handed the starting gloves for round one and Paulsen justified his selection with a man of the match performance in between the sticks.

Making his first A-League appearance since March 2022, Paulsen passed an early test with flying colours by producing a spectacular diving save to deny Nicolas Milanovic’s long-range strike.

It proved to be the highlight moment in a lacklustre season opener, played in sapping conditions at CommBank Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Paulsen would also deny attempts from Marcus Antonsson and Jack Clisby.

Brendon Thorne/Getty Images Phoenix midfielder Nicholas Pennington holds his hands on his head after missing a chance right before halftime.

While the new-look Phoenix were defensively solid, they offered little going forward.

They were brave when playing out from the back, but struggled to get the ball into the final third.

They looked most threatening when they lofted balls over the top of Western Sydney’s defence, but only managed one shot on target over the 90 minutes.

That came when Kosta Barbarouses picked out Nicholas Pennington with a cross from the left in first half stoppage time but Pennington could hold his hands to his head in frustration as his header was swatted away by Western Sydney goalkeeper Lawrence Thomas.

The Phoenix barely threatened the Western Sydney goal in the second half.

It was a frustrating afternoon for Phoenix striker Oskar Zawada, who was kept on a tight leash by Western Sydney captain Marcelo.

His only real chance was a header straight after Pennington’s effort, but it was wide of the target.

New Wellington Phoenix coach Giancarlo Italiano handed a start to left-back Lukas Kelly-Heald on debut, while midfielders Mohammed Al-Taay and Fin Conchie also made their first Phoenix appearances off the bench in the second half.

Western Sydney had 16 shots to the Phoenix’s five but only put four on target, which were all comfortably saved by Paulsen.

The young shotstopper had the final say by claiming a shot from Lachlan Brook at the near post.

Once the fulltime whistle blew, Phoenix centre-back Scott Wootton walked over to Paulsen and gave his team-mate a hug.

Up next

The Phoenix welcome former goalkeeper Oli Sail back to Wellington in round two, taking on Perth Glory at Sky Stadium at 5.30pm next Saturday. On his last visit to the New Zealand capital, new Perth coach Alen Stajcic masterminded the Philippines’ historic win over the Football Ferns at the FIFA Women's World Cup.