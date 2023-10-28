Alex Paulsen ready to grab his chance as Wellington Phoenix's new number one

A-League Men: Wellington Phoenix v Perth Glory Where: Sky Stadium, Wellington When: Saturday, 5.30pm Coverage: Live on Sky Sport 7, updates on Stuff

Alex Paulsen spent his first two years at Wellington Phoenix watching from the sidelines, patiently waiting for his opportunity.

The academy product made six appearances during his debut season; four in the A-League Men and two in the Australia Cup.

But he did not see a single minute last season, with first-choice goalkeeper Oli Sail playing every match.

Paulsen said it was tough watching from the sidelines every week.

“Especially last season, where I wasn’t able to play, it definitely took a mental toll on me,” the 21-year-old admitted.

“It is definitely a waiting game. But at the same time, you just have to focus on yourself, see what you can do better so when the time comes you’re ready.”

Paulsen’s patience has paid off.

Mike Owen/Getty Images Wellington Phoenix goalkeeper Alex Paulsen shows off his footwork by dribbling between two Western Sydney strikers.

With Sail making the move to Perth Glory, and the Phoenix keen to promote more youth, the New Zealand under-23 international has been entrusted with the starting gloves.

The next time he sees his former team-mate, Paulsen will be the one standing in the Phoenix goal and Sail will be down the other end of the pitch, wearing opposition colours.

The Phoenix welcome Perth to Wellington in the second round on Saturday and Paulsen said he was looking forward to playing against Sail for the first time in his career.

“Times have changed, eh? Who would have thought four months down the line from me being on the bench looking up to him playing on the field to potentially playing against him? It will be cool and nice to say hi to him again.

Wellington Phoenix FC Wellington Phoenix men's coach Giancarlo Italiano rubbishes wooden spoon talk.

“It’s a nerve-racking position for me to fill his shoes as Oli played well during the course of his seasons here at the ‘Nix. But I have a bit more of a drive to make sure I can do even better than Oli did.”

Paulsen justified his selection ahead of new signing Jack Duncan for round one by making several eye-catching saves in a man of the match performance to help his team grind out a goalless draw away to Western Sydney Wanderers.

Despite his lack of experience, Paulsen looked assured in the Phoenix goal.

He claimed every cross with authority and was composed with the ball at his feet – highlighted when he dribbled in between two Western Sydney strikers.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Alex Paulsen has been handed the starting gloves for the new A-League Men season.

It was a much different story for Sail in his first A-League outing for Perth.

The Glory threw away a 2-1 lead to draw 2-2 with Newcastle Jets after Sail came for a free-kick and badly misjudged the flight of the ball.

Reflecting on the Western Sydney match, Paulsen was pleased with his performance, but said he owed a lot of credit to goalkeeper coach Ruben Park and the defenders in front of him, which included fellow academy products Finn Surman and Lukas Kelly-Heald.

“We had to defend 16 corners, so the credit isn’t just on me. My back line had to defend all those corners, do those headers and those blocks and that takes a toll on the body.

“It’s a very good start and hopefully we can carry it on.”

Paulsen’s most eye-catching save came early in the game when he produced a flying save to tip Nicolas Milanovic’s long-range strike around the post.

Paulsen said diving around and making saves were why he loved being a goalkeeper.

But he was aware that there was a long season ahead and was keeping his feet firmly on the ground ahead of Saturday’s clash with Perth.

“I like to picture myself as a humble person. To be able to have those achievements is great and to see my name all over social media is pretty cool, but at the same time, I have my ways to make sure my feet are grounded.”