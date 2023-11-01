Macey Fraser's long journey from mascot to Wellington Phoenix goal-scorer

A-League Women: Wellington Phoenix v Brisbane Roar Where: Sky Stadium, Wellington When: Saturday, 2.30pm Coverage: Live on Sky Sport 7, updates on Stuff

From the moment she held Andrew Durante’s hand and walked out with the men’s team before a game in Christchurch, Macey Fraser dreamed of playing for Wellington Phoenix.

The North Canterbury product has long been touted as one of the country’s most technically gifted football players.

Supplied A young Macey Fraser walks out with Wellington Phoenix captain Andrew Durante before an A-League Men match in Christchurch.

She made her National League debut at 14, has represented her country in futsal and was a starter in the New Zealand team that finished third at the Under-17 Women’s World Cup in 2018.

When the Phoenix men came to Christchurch in 2010, Fraser, a junior footballer at Waimakariri United, was selected to walk out with the team ahead of their match against Adelaide United.

A photo of Fraser, then eight, decked out in Phoenix gear, holding Durante’s hand in the players’ tunnel, was published in the community newspaper Northern Outlook.

“I grew up watching the Phoenix every weekend with mum and dad and my brothers. It’s a cool achievement to be here now. I always wanted to play professionally and a couple of years ago I didn’t think it was going to happen, but I stuck to it and here I am now,” Fraser said.

Fraser made her A-League Women debut in the Phoenix’s round one defeat against Melbourne City and then announced herself with a sensational goal in their 3-0 win over Western Sydney Wanderers in round two.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Macey Fraser made her Phoenix debut against Melbourne City in round one.

Showing off the skills that have gained her a huge following on social media, Fraser beat her defender by faking to shoot before picking out the bottom left corner of the goal with a well-taken shot from the edge of the area.

“It was the biggest goal I’ve ever scored. I’ve never played in a professional league before but I hope to score more.”

Fraser’s sublime strike – and her general all-round performance – immediately had Phoenix supporters asking where she had been in seasons one and two, when the club finished rock bottom of the A-League Women.

As it turned out, she had been right under their noses at the Phoenix academy.

Fraser was actually in attendance at Sky Stadium the day the club was granted an A-League Women licence.

A coach had not been appointed nor had any players been signed, so two academy players spoke to the media about the opportunity to play for New Zealand’s first professional women’s football team.

One of them was Fraser.

Although she is still only 21, Fraser has had to wait two years longer than some to get her chance to play for the Phoenix.

Brendon Thorne/Getty Images Macey Fraser lines up a shot during their win against Western Sydney Wanderers.

She was overlooked by previous coaches Gemma Lewis and Natalie Lawrence, but finally got her opportunity when Paul Temple, her former academy coach, took over ahead of this season.

“I’ve been watching from the side for a while now, a couple of years, but I’m grateful to get an opportunity and be out on the field now.

“I love playing for this team and playing under Paul Temple. We’re playing really good football and happy to be a part of it.

“Everyone has a different journey and this is just mine. Maybe I wasn’t in the right position, I don’t really know, but everyone’s journeys are different. This is how mine has gone and I wouldn’t change it. It’s made me grow as a player and a person.”

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Phoenix academy players Tui Dugan and Macey Fraser spoke to the media the day the club was given an A-League Women licence.

Temple is a big admirer of Fraser, rating her as one of the most technically talented players in New Zealand.

He offered her a long-term deal as soon as he got the job and subsequently started her in both of the first two matches.

Thriving in an attack-minded system, Fraser said it gave her a lot of confidence to play for a coach that believed in her abilities.

She was determined to repay the faith shown by Temple by helping the new-look Phoenix push for finals football.

Brendon Thorne/Getty Images Macey Fraser, right, is congratulated by teammates after scoring against Western Sydney.

They have made an encouraging start so far but face their toughest test of the season yet on Saturday, hosting the unbeaten Brisbane Roar in a double header.

“He’s been great for myself and my confidence and the football he’s implementing here is really good, small ball as he’s trademarked.

“We keep the ball, move forward with it and it’s the best way to play in my opinion.

“Every week in training I feel like we’re getting better and more on the same page and I can’t wait to see what happens moving forward.”