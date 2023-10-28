Alex Paulsen saves late penalty to give Wellington Phoenix dramatic win over Perth Glory

At Sky Stadium, Wellington: Wellington Phoenix 2 (Oskar Zawada 9’, Bozhidar Kraev 74’) Perth Glory 1 (Mark Beevers 59’) HT: 1-0

Attendance: 6101

Wellington Phoenix have survived a nail-biting finish to claim their first win of the new A-League Men season.

Goalkeeper Alex Paulsen was the hero for the second week in a row, pulling off a dramatic penalty save in the 87th minute as the Phoenix clung on to beat Perth Glory 2-1 at Sky Stadium on Saturday.

Paulsen – making his home debut – guessed the right way and saved Socceroos striker Adam Taggart’s shot down low to his right. He was immediately swarmed by teammates.

The 21-year-old’s heroics saved the Phoenix’s blushes after left-back Lukas Kelly-Heald needlessly handled a Trent Ostler cross before it crossed the byline and conceded a penalty following VAR intervention.

There was some debate over whether the ball had crossed the line before it made contact with Kelly-Heald’s hand, but Paulsen bailed his teammate out by producing one of the saves of his career.

“Never in doubt,” Phoenix coach Giancarlo Italiano joked after the tense finish.

Andy Jackson/Getty Images Phoenix goalkeeper Alex Paulsen pulls off a late penalty save to deny Adam Taggart.

“For us, in the context of the season, we don’t know how important that save is, but for now it’s immense, because the difference between us being on two points or four.

“In terms of morale, making the save in the last minute, I’m excited for him [Paulsen].

“He got Lukas out of jail. My first reaction was that it was out, but on the replay it was hard to gauge whether the whole of the ball had gone out. To be fair, if I was the opposition coach I would think it’s a handball.”

It was a contrasting game for the two goalkeepers. Perth shotstopper Oli Sail endured a nightmare on his return to Wellington and was booed throughout.

Sail was badly at fault for the opening goal, gifting Phoenix the early lead when he misplaced a pass to Oliver Bozanic in the ninth minute.

Sail passed the ball straight to the feet of Oskar Zawada and he was brutally punished for the gaffe when the Polish sharpshooter chipped him from 35 metres out to open his account for the season.

Perth captain Mark Beevers drew his team level when he outjumped Finn Surman and nodded home from a 59th minute free-kick but Bozhidar Kraev restored the Phoenix’s advantage 15 minutes later when he finished off a sweeping counter-attack.

Andy Jackson/Getty Images Wellington Phoenix players Alex Rufer, Oskar Zawada and Mohamed Al-Taay celebrate Zawada’s opening goal.

Substitute Ben Old intercepted a Perth pass and the Phoenix sprung forward through Kosta Barbarouses.

Barbarouses played a ball through to Zawada, who quickly shifted it onto an unmarked Kraev on his right and the Bulgarian kept his composure to fire the Phoenix back in front.

The tireless Tim Payne put in a huge shift at right-back and the result could have been different had it not been for his vital goal-line clearance in the first half when David Williams poked the ball through Paulsen’s legs.

The Phoenix made one change to their starting lineup with new signing Mohamed Al-Taay handed his first start in midfield with doubtful starter David Ball only named among the substitutes after nursing a hip injury.

Debutants Fergus Gillion and Isaac Hughes came on late as the Phoenix hung on to claim their first win in the most dramatic fashion.

Up next

The Phoenix welcome their inaugural captain Ross Aloisi and his unbeaten Brisbane Roar back to Wellington in a double header with the women next Saturday. Aloisi has Brisbane humming in his first stint as an A-League head coach. They are two-from-two and are coming off a comprehensive 3-0 win over Sydney FC, where midfielder Henry Hore helped himself to a double.